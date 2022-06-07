‘Star Wars’ Planned to Ruin ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ With New Character

Indira Varma reveals that Star Wars almost ruined Obi-Wan Kenobi by making her character be the exiled Jedi’s love interest.

In Episode 3 of the series, fans are introduced to a new character played by Varma called Tala. She helps Obi-Wan escape from the Empire, but early drafts had different things in mind for the two characters. Varma told Entertainment Weekly that earlier scripts for the series had set up her character to be a love interest for Obi-Wan:

“There had already been different incarnations of the script and the storyline. And I think, originally, she was going to be a love interest.”

Deborah Chow and Joby Harold both agreed in later drafts that Kenobi having a love interest didn’t fit with the story as they claimed it would be “too clichéd” for the Jedi to fall in love with a woman. Varma explain that she was happy with the changes because her character now has a lot more agency:

“They felt that it was maybe a bit clichéd where always the woman turns up and they fall in love or whatever. And it’s more interesting that this is a woman with agency who is not just going to fall at the feet of Obi-Wan.”

If Star Wars had kept these changes, fans would have been furious. Since Kenobi is supposed to keep Luke safe from the Empire, it wouldn’t make sense for the character to end up falling in love. Star Wars: The Clone Wars already showed fans that Kenobi was once in love with Duchess Satine of Mandalore. He had to watch her die as Maul killed her to make Kenobi suffer.

Due to this, fans don’t need to see Obi-Wan with another person and it doesn’t serve the story as Star Wars would have to explain what happened to Tala and it would probably create more trouble for the pair if they were together. Since Obi-Wan is practical and cautious, it doesn’t fit his character to leave his duty behind to fall in love with another woman.

Thankfully, Star Wars changed its mind and dodged a disaster, but fans are really tired of seeing Kenobi as a broken man. Fans were promised to see a more hopeful Obi-Wan at one point in the series so hopefully, Star Wars will deliver on its promise.

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Do you think Star Wars should have given Obi-Wan a love interest in the series? Let us know what you think!

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.