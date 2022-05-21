‘Star Wars’ Teases ‘Clone Wars’ Satine Kryze Appearance in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Every Star Wars fan has long hoped that Dutchess Satine Kryze of Mandalore would make a live-action debut, but now it might finally happen in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Star Wars universe was not expecting Disney to suggest that fans watch Clone Wars episodes that feature some of the most beloved Clone Wars characters in preparation for Obi-Wan Kenobi’s debut.

Dutchess Satine was the only being with enough willpower over Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi’s heart to influence the stoic man to leave behind the Jedi Order and follow the path of love.

The hearts of every fan snapped when Sith Lord Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) brutally executed Kryze in front of Kenobi in The Clone Wars series. The “cartoon for children” broke boundaries within the Skywalker saga and redefined the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi throughout the Star Wars saga.

The new Star Wars story, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is furthering the character development of Kenobi from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) and The Clone Wars, but a watch guide containing vital Clone Wars episodes featuring Satine Kryze that Disney released is turning heads:

Star Wars and Marvel fans are incredibly clever; nothing slips past their superhero sight. When the Disney+ UK Twitter released a “Watch List” leading up to Obi-Wan Kenobi debuting, Clone Wars fans immediately realized that Disney suggested watching vital Satine Kryze arcs.

Could this be the live-action debut of Satine Kryze in Kenobi? While it’s clear to see how these episodes redefined Obi-Wan Kenobi in the long run, it’s plausible that viewers could be getting flashbacks to Kenobi and Kryze on Mandalore:

Another fan writes:

One fan shares:

Nonetheless, take these Clone Wars episodes with a grain of salt, as they are also essential building blocks to the figure fans will see in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

If Satine were to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi, one would hope that Clone Wars voice actress Anna Graves would carry over the role into live-action like Katee Sackhoff with Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian.

With rumors of Qui-Gon Ginn (Liam Neeson) appearing in Kenobi, fans may see a live-action Satine Kryze before the limited series ends.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

20 years after making his Star Wars saga debut as the young Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen is returning to the galaxy far, far away to reprise his role of Skywalker and Sith Lord Darth Vader for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

As Disney writes:

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

In less than a week, every Star Wars fan will be holding back the tears of seeing fan-favorites Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and even Temuera Morrison (Captain Cody) return to the Kenobi series.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts in less than two weeks on Disney+ on May 27th!

