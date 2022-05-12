‘Star Wars’ Saved, ‘Mandalorian’ Bryce Dallas Howard Eyes Own ‘Star Wars’ Movie

The Star Wars universe is exploding with the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series and upcoming films by Taika Waititi and Marvel’s Kevin Feige. Still, every Star Wars fan is looking for more from this galaxy far, far away. Now, fan-favorite Bryce Dallas Howard changed everything with her latest comment about a future Star Wars movie.

For many fans, film-maker and actress Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World, The Help) is a part of the “Savior” crew of Star Wars‘ next generation, including The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau and Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni.

The Mandalorian season one and two includes some of the biggest names in Star Wars creation, including Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow and the untitled Star Wars film helmed by Taika Waititi.

Nonetheless, Bryce Dallas Howard’s father, legendary Hollywood figure and director Ron Howard, played an integral part in the world of George Lucas after helming Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) when Lucasfilm was in dire need of a new director.

After Dallas Howard blew away the community with her groundbreaking The Book of Boba Fett episode featuring deadly bounty hunter Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), calls for BDH to have her own Star Wars movie were loud and clear.

Bryce Dallas Howard is a keeper within the Star Wars community, especially now that she’s completely open to taking on a full-length Star Wars movie:

#TheMandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard has addressed if she’s interested in directing a #StarWars movie: “Oh, my goodness… I think it would take someone asking me…”

#TheMandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard has addressed if she's interested in directing a #StarWars movie: "Oh, my goodness… I think it would take someone asking me…" Full quote: https://t.co/3w941Mazs9 pic.twitter.com/Dm8g9MNDLr — Star Wars – The Direct (@StarWars_Direct) May 11, 2022

When asked by io9 which particular Star Wars character or new Star Wars story would entice and convince the Pete’s Dragon (2016) to take on as a feature film, Howard responded:

“Oh, my goodness. I think it would take someone asking me.”

Bryce Dallas Howard is on board to direct her own Star Wars movie. She’s just waiting for someone at Lucasfilm to open the door.

Given that Taika Waititi (untitled Star Wars movie), Marvel’s Kevin Feige (untitled Star Wars movie), and Wonder Woman (2017) director Patty Jenkins (Rogue Squadron) are all creating mind-blowing new Star Wars films, including the long-rumored Rian Johnson trilogy that’s been reportedly scrapped, Bryce Dallas Howard would be the perfect addition given her prosperous past with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett episodes.

More about Ahsoka

Set within the timeline of The Mandalorian streaming series, the Tortuga Force-sensitive Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) traverses the galaxy in search of the Empire’s Grand Admiral Thrawn. With Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) at her side, the two look for the lost Ezra Bridger, connecting Star Wars: Rebels to live-action Original Trilogy Skywalker Saga stories.

While it’s not confirmed if deadly bounty hunter Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Greef Karg (Carl Weathers), Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) or Grogu will appear in the series, these beloved characters will undoubtedly have a heavy influence on the Dave Filoni-driven Star Wars franchise.

The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito)the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you want Bruce Dallas Howard to direct a Star Wars movie? Let us know in the comments below!