Hayden Christensen Shows Off Stunning Transformation for ‘Star Wars’ Darth Vader Return

The Star Wars universe is prepping to lose its mind with the epic return of legends Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It’s been 17 years since McGregor and Christensen shared the big screen as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Nearly two decades later, the duo is back for the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ this May, exciting the Star Wars community.

In three weeks, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are returning to the Star Wars universe after 17 years, reprising their iconic Star Wars characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. The new Star Wars story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Ahead of its release, the official cast and director Deborah Chow have kicked off the press tour for the limited series, showcasing Hayden Christensen in his new and ripped body for Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader:

Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, and Hayden Christensen promoting #ObiWanKenobi

Fans were quick to notice similarities between Christensen’s black jacket and Darth Vader’s suit, stating how close the two pieces of clothing look:

Hayden is rocking the Darth Vader suit.

Another fan comments on Hayden’s look:

One fan hilariously writes:

Older Hayden is fuuuuuuuh-iiine.

Nonetheless, Hayden Christensen looks much fuller in muscle and flat-out jacked. Many fans, including the YouTube powerhouse and fan-favorite Star Wars Theory, have noticed Christensen’s physical transformation. Praising the actor and his dedication to Star Wars, fans are blown away by Hayden Christensen’s triumphant return:

Following Revenge of the Sith, Hayden Christensen received hateful comments and rude remarks from many Star Wars viewers, causing the actor to take a hiatus from Hollywood for over a decade.

Many called out his performance, but Christensen played Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord exactly how George Lucas envisioned it (when looking at behind-the-scenes footage of Lucas’ directing).

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

This new Star Wars story covers the aftershocks of the fall of the Jedi Order, seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi shift into the drifter Ben Kenobi as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th!

