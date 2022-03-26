Hayden Christensen’s ‘Star Wars’ Return “Did Not Come Lightly,” Executives Pushed Back

The Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series is set to change the Star Wars universe for good, and actor Hayden Christensen is finally returning to the pivotal role that caused him a world of online hate. Disney and Lucasfilm have gone to great lengths to protect the actor, and now director Deborah Chow has spoken out on Christensen.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are returning to the Star Wars universe in just two months, reprising their iconic Star Wars characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. The new Star Wars story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

McGregor first appeared as the titular character in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) — taking the role from icon Alec Guinness after his appearances in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and the original trilogy.

Following Revenge of the Sith, Hayden Christensen received hateful comments and rude remarks from many Star Wars viewers, causing the actor to take a hiatus from Hollywood for over a decade.

Many called out his performance, but Christensen played Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord exactly how George Lucas envisioned it (when looking at behind-the-scenes footage of Lucas’ directing).

Christensen’s return to Star Wars was heavily speculated by fans, only to be proven true when Lucasfilm officially announced Obi-Wan Kenobi.

For the first time in 17 years, Lucasfilm executives and directors are name-dropping Hayden Christensen, including director Deborah Chow:

“He’s lovely. And he’s absolutely wonderful. And Canadian!…[He knows] the character so well, which makes it so helpful in terms of the creative.”

The Mandalorian Chapter 3, 6, and 7 director Deborah Chow — who’s carrying the torch for Obi-Wan Kenobi with Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni — spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Christensen’s triumphant return in this new Star Wars story.

However, Hayden Christensen coming back as Darth Vader as Kenobi’s main villain “did not come lightly,” according to EW, as Lucasfilm president revealed: