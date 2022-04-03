George Lucas Thought ‘Star Wars’ Hayden Christensen Was “Too Much”

The Star Wars universe isn’t complete without the sequels, and actor Anakin Skywalker gave one of the most dedicated performances in the Skywalker saga, something that George Lucas thought was “too much” at one point.

Hayden Christensen was all in when filming Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), dedicating 6-hour training days for months on end to perfect the mindblowing choreography present in the battle between him and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) on Mustafar.

Lucasfilm spent months preparing for the epic Mustafar lightsaber duel — something that lasted under a few minutes but has remained the Star Wars battle between Master and Apprentice, brother and brother.

Though Christensen received unhealthy amounts of backlash and hate from various viewers, many fans hold the actor in high regard for his dedication to the role, taking it as far as willing to shave his head to become Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker in Revenge of the Sith.

In the video above, YouTube powerhouse Star Wars Theory shares a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Star Wars film.

In the documentary, writer, director, and creator George Lucas overlooks the exact hairstyle he wants Hayden Christensen to sport in this prequel trilogy film, shifting through various ideas that his Lucasfilm team whipped up.

Among the options is a version of Anakin Skywalker that truly is “too much.” A road warrior meets the samurai version of Anakin Skywalker was almost used, donning a nearly-shaved head with an impressive hair braid. Fans would undoubtely have disliked this hairstyle, as it doesn’t seem to fit the bill for Anakin.

While the Jedi Knight is transitioning from apprentice to Jedi Master (well, not technically “Master,” but a seat on the Jedi Council), his look would drastically change from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) to Revenge of the Sith.

Ultimately Lucas and Hayden Christensen agreed on his now-iconic haircut, one that every Star Wars fan will recognize in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the limited series featuring the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their iconic roles after 17 years.

It’s fascinating to see George Lucas look through even the most meticulous aspects of production, but proves how dedicated he, Christensen, and the entire crew was to making this Star Wars story a reality.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

