New ‘Star Wars’ Project Removes Iconic Darth Vader Characteristic

The Star Wars universe exploded with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, introducing over 300 playable characters and hours of immersive gameplay. But, Star Wars fans have noticed a massive change to Darth Vader that goes against George Lucas’ original plans.

After a two-year delay, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally here, blowing away every Star Wars fan as they traverse through Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) to Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Having the chance to relive their family memories from the Star Wars franchise, the video game has proven one of the most impressive and expansive additions to this galaxy far, far away.

However, the game does come with its flaws. One of which concerns dark Lord Darth Vader (James Earl Jones/David Prowse) and his iconic breathing:

Last one,I saw two people say something small that was missing but actually a big deal to me.that being that Darth Vader has no breathing and that no one in the open world really fights back if you hit them

In a collection of fans stating their “Pros and Cons” of the Skywalker Saga, @countingdownTSS pointed out that Darth Vader’s iconic breathing sound — THE breathing sound of film history — is nowhere to be heard throughout the game.

Upon forming the Galactic Empire alongside Darth Sidious/Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker underwent detrimental surgeries to prevent his death following a heated battle between his old Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor/Sir Alec Guinness) on Mustafar. The treatment threw Skywalker into the dark side, living off a respirator within his iconic Darth Vader suit that would emit a loud breathing sound.

Though many players wish the game included critical levels (such as the Battle of Geonosis), online multiplayer, more extended campaign missions, character customizations, and more, The Skywalker Saga has proven one of the greatest LEGO games to date.

Nonetheless, not featuring Lord Vader’s breathing is something that many fans will notice, given that the breathing is Vader’s most iconic characteristic and trait.

Play through the adventures of Anakin Skywalker, help Luke Skywalker battle Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine, and duel for the fate of the galaxy with Rey and Kylo Ren in the new LEGO video game that immerses you in Star Wars like you’ve never seen it.

Related: Dave Filoni Fought Disney to Bring Hayden Christensen Back as Darth Vader



