Spoiled ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Post Credits Scene May Change ‘Star Wars’ Forever

Darth Vader is among the most storied characters in cinematic history. Even those who have never seen a Star Wars movie know who the Dark Lord of the Sith is.

The character — formerly Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker — first appeared in George Lucas’s first Star Wars film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and has continued to play a major role in the franchise for over 40 years.

Over the decades, Vader has appeared in the aforementioned A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), and Dave Filoni’s animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Played by the late David Prowse and voiced by James Earl Jones in the original trilogy, the role was later taken over by Hayden Christensen in the prequel trilogy.

Now, Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) is set to return alongside Scottish actor Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

The series is set to follow McGregor’s title Jedi Master about eight years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), including the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66.

In addition to stars McGregor and Christensen, Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars franchise for the first time.

It has long been known that the Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and there are numerous reports that actress Vivien Lyra Blair will portray a young Princess Leia Organa.

Now, a new report has potentially spoiled details about a post credits scene that Star Wars fans can expect to see when the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi drop on May 27, 2022.

Per the report:

Kenobi begins to rediscover himself and his powers in Chapter Two, let’s just say there is clearly a disturbance in the Force. After Kenobi and ten-year-old Princess Leia are reunited, this triggers our first post-credits scene. Related: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Big ‘Empire Strikes Back’ Cameo Has Been Spoiled

The article also notes that we will then “see some murky water [in a bacta tank] and then the ugly eye of Anakin Skywalker opens into frame” effectively introducing the “face” of Christensen’s Darth Vader out of his iconic mask for the first time since Mustafar.

Showing Christensen’s face as the Sith Lord, not Skywalker, would be a game-changer for Star Wars fans as Vader’s story continues to be told.

Although the existence of this seemingly spoiled scene has not been confirmed by Lucasfilm, it would not be the first time the Star Wars universe has used a post credits scene in the recent past.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni introduced Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, following The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode and again employed a post credits scene following The Book of Boba Fett finale to show Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) in a bacta tank after his duel with Cad Bane (Corey Burton).

What do you think about this rumored post credits sequence?