‘Star Wars’ Confirms Details About Changes to Disney+ Release Schedule

in Star Wars

Posted on by Rebekah Barton Leave a comment
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Credit: Lucasfilm

Earlier today, it was confirmed that the debut of the highly-anticipated Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has been moved from Wednesday, May 25, 2022 to Friday, May 27, 2022.

It was also announced that the first two episodes of the six-episode limited series will now debut simultaneously.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' official poster
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Big ‘Empire Strikes Back’ Cameo Has Been Spoiled

This caused some measure of confusion among Star Wars fans, as Disney+ executives decided to move their standard premiere day from Friday to Wednesday amid the success of Marvel Studios’ Loki last year. At the time, however, Star Wars: The Bad Batch — which was already in progress — was not impacted.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Dave Filoni Fought Disney to Bring Hayden Christensen Back as Darth Vader

At first, it was unclear if Obi-Wan Kenobi’s subsequent episodes would drop on Wednesdays or Fridays. Now, however, StarWars.com has confirmed that the Wednesday release schedule will resume following Obi-Wan Kenobi’s debut, noting that fans can enjoy “subsequent episodes debuting each Wednesday.”

star wars revenge of the sith obi-wan and anakin on mustafar
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Leaked Scene Proves ‘The Mandalorian’ Was “Nothing”

The series is set to follow McGregor’s title Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi about eight years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), including the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66.

In addition to stars Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader)Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira VarmaRupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars franchise for the first time.

It has long been known that the Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and there are numerous reports that actress Vivien Lyra Blair will portray a young Princess Leia Organa.

obi wan kenobi full casting
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Convinced That Jar Jar Binks is a Sith Lord

As for the exact plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor himself has shared that Star Wars fans can expect to finally get a glimpse of Luke Skywalker’s childhood on the desert planet of Tatooine, though it has also been confirmed that the series will leave the sand behind to travel to a brand new planet.

Are you glad Obi-Wan will continue to drop new episodes on Wednesdays?

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon. Follow along on Instagram @indianabelle88.

Be the first to comment!