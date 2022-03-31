‘Star Wars’ Confirms Details About Changes to Disney+ Release Schedule

Earlier today, it was confirmed that the debut of the highly-anticipated Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has been moved from Wednesday, May 25, 2022 to Friday, May 27, 2022.

It was also announced that the first two episodes of the six-episode limited series will now debut simultaneously.

This caused some measure of confusion among Star Wars fans, as Disney+ executives decided to move their standard premiere day from Friday to Wednesday amid the success of Marvel Studios’ Loki last year. At the time, however, Star Wars: The Bad Batch — which was already in progress — was not impacted.

At first, it was unclear if Obi-Wan Kenobi’s subsequent episodes would drop on Wednesdays or Fridays. Now, however, StarWars.com has confirmed that the Wednesday release schedule will resume following Obi-Wan Kenobi’s debut, noting that fans can enjoy “subsequent episodes debuting each Wednesday.”

The series is set to follow McGregor’s title Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi about eight years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), including the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66.

In addition to stars Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars franchise for the first time.

It has long been known that the Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and there are numerous reports that actress Vivien Lyra Blair will portray a young Princess Leia Organa.

As for the exact plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor himself has shared that Star Wars fans can expect to finally get a glimpse of Luke Skywalker’s childhood on the desert planet of Tatooine, though it has also been confirmed that the series will leave the sand behind to travel to a brand new planet.

Are you glad Obi-Wan will continue to drop new episodes on Wednesdays?