Ewan McGregor Informs Fans That ‘Obi Wan Kenobi’ Is Officially Delayed

Every Star Wars fan’s worst nightmare just came true. Obi-Wan Kenobi has now been delayed.

Even though fans have enjoyed Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian, fans have been patiently waiting for Obi-Wan’s return to the Star Wars universe. For years, Ewan McGregor told fans that he really wanted to play an older Obi-Wan and in 2019, McGregor confirmed that a series is in the works.

After the recent trailer, fans were beyond excited for the series as Kenobi was going to be facing the Grand Inquisitor as the Galactic Empire seems to be hunting him down. Since Kathleen Kennedy had confirmed that Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader will have a rematch with Obi-Wan, fans are excited to see the two Prequel actors back in action.

Now, Disney has announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi is delayed to May 27 instead of being released on May 25. One surprise is that the series will drop with two episodes right away. Ewan McGregor announced this in a recent video released by Star Wars:

Incoming transmission from Obi-Wan Kenobi…

At first, this may be frustrating for fans, but at least it will only be a few days. The nice part is that the series will drop with two episodes which means that fans will get to see more of McGregor in action. Some fans have made it clear that the costume design for the Grand Inquisitor should be fixed as the design looks nothing like how the alien looks in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005).

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s an official description of the new limited series:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut on Disney+ on May 27.

