Fans Already Fix GLARING Mistake In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Earlier this week, Star Wars fans were blessed with a new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The choral chant from the Duel of the Fates mixed in with themes from Battle of the Heroes and Anakin’s Dark Deeds got many fans excited for the soundtrack as John Williams returned once again to compose the score. As fans got their first look at the series, one thing became very clear. The Grand Inquisitor’s face looked off.

It wasn’t just a few fans who thought the design was a bit weird. Several fans have already pointed out that Star Wars had done a terrible job with the character design as the Grand Inquisitor’s race is slim and tall. His appearance in the trailer makes him look like a human with a more round head. Even though it’s hard to replicate what was done in animation, the alien race, the Pau’ans first appeared in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) as they are natives to Utapau which was where Jedi Master Kenobi fought General Grievous.

Many Star Wars fans went to Twitter to point out the glaring mistake:

His head is so wrong… it just feels ridiculous instead of menacing. Just look at OG Grand Inquisitor: those eyes on a sleek head, and very distinctive markings. In Kenobi his head is so big and round, like a Funko POP… pic.twitter.com/3hTeDiuqMJ — 💙𝕃𝕆𝕍𝔼&𝕋ℍ𝕌ℕ𝔻𝔼ℝ⚡ (@Lord0fSparkles) March 9, 2022

Although I don’t expect the Grand Inquisitor to look like his Rebels look of course, I think he should look like other Pau’an’s we’ve seen in live action & kept the more elongated head. #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/WKaeNR8HTX — Andy Peachey (@Andy_peachey) March 9, 2022

Some other fans went out of their way to show that this isn’t a crazy fix. After some quick edits, it seems it wouldn’t be hard to make the Grand Inquisitor look better in the highly anticipated series:

Fix the grand inquisitor Fix the grand inquisitor pic.twitter.com/mNidouYnxY — Swezzy (@Xswezzy8) March 11, 2022 enjoy my bad edit of a more accurate Grand Inquisitor

enjoy my bad edit of a more accurate Grand Inquisitor pic.twitter.com/3CqNkjtZvO — reagan (@inthymindseye) March 9, 2022

Other accounts such as Prequel Memes joked about how fans have gone around trying to fix the character’s design:

My attempt at fixing the Grand Inquisitor https://t.co/QYXcBxrn41 pic.twitter.com/n0ntRcA10n — Prequel Memes (@rPrequelMemes) March 11, 2022

This led to a fan sharing a picture of the Pau’ans from Utapau showing that the costume designs from 2005 should’ve been used for the Grand Inquisitor’s look:

Star Wars Fonts went out of their way to share how fans’ opinions on the Grand Inquisitor are warranted. Unlike Ahsoka or Cad Bane, the alien race already has been seen in Star Wars and therefore Lucasfilm should’ve given the Grand Inquisitor a more accurate design.

at the risk of expressing a star wars opinion, i think criticism of the grand inquisitor's look in kenobi is valid. his species has an established live action design which is alien and menacing. now he just looks like a guy with a tattoo on his head pic.twitter.com/MFSTbEZa38 — Star Wars Fonts (@starwarsfonts) March 10, 2022

This debate on the Grand Inquisitor’s design will still continue, but it’s important to note that his involvement in the series is a big deal. This lets fans know that the show will include a lot of Inquisitors and will of course lead to Darth Vader meeting his old master. Kathleen Kennedy promised fans that their fight will be the “rematch of the century” and fans hope she won’t let them down.

The lightsaber duels from the Prequel Trilogy are renowned to be some of the best fight scenes in Star Wars and the Sequel Trilogy didn’t deliver anything on the same scale. Hopefully, Kenobi will let fans see a lot more lightsaber duels as the Inquisitors will certainly fight Obi-Wan at one point in the series.

Fans can’t wait to see the highly anticipated limited series as it will debut on Disney+ on May 25.

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Do you think Lucasfilm messed up with the Grand Inquisitor’s appearance? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!