Kathleen Kennedy Just Teased Future ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Seasons

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy just teased that a season two of Obi-Wan Kenobi could happen.

In just two months, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are returning to the Star Wars universe, reprising their iconic Star Wars characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. The new Star Wars story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Every Star Wars fan remembers when McGregor first appeared as the titular character in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and subsequently Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith — taking the role from icon Alec Guinness after his appearances in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and the original trilogy.

Nonetheless, everyone is asking if Kenobi could go beyond just one season?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy reveals that they’ve “certainly” talking about a season two of Obi-Wan Kenobi:

“It’s certainly something we talk about, mainly because everybody came together and had such an incredible time. Ewan had an incredible time. Hayden had an incredible time. So certainly from that point of view, everybody involved would love to see this not end. But we have to really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it? If we were to decide to do anything more with the Obi-Wan character, we’d have to really answer the question why?”

The Mandalorian alum and Kenobi series director Deborah Chow touched on the limited series intention of this new Star Wars story:

“It was definitely conceived as a limited series, and it is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. The approach has always been that it is one full story.”

It’s worth pointing out that Marvel’s Loki streaming series was initially billed as a “limited series,” intending only to produce one season of the Marvel Universe show.

But, due to immense popularity and new streaming records, Marvel unexpectedly renewed the series for a second season, announcing the update in Loki’s season one finale.

With Disney, never say never. The Mouse House is quick on the draw to renew a TV show if it’s proving financially successful, especially with Obi-Wan Kenobi’s potential.

If Lucasfilm were to renew Obi-Wan Kenobi, they would have a massive success on their hands but would have to ensure that the following story wouldn’t be forced, nor detract from what Chow and her team have worked so hard on with the upcoming Star Wars episodes.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

McGregor recently stated that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm even announced its development in 2019:

“That was annoying. Every interview I ever did for, you know, years, people would say, ‘Well, are the rumors true?’ And I’d have to sort of, I’d have to lie. I’d have to say, ‘Well, you know, I don’t know. I’d be happy to play him one day again.’”

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold, and hits Disney+ on May 25th.

