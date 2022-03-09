‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Officially Reveals Young Luke Skywalker

Lucasfilm just dropped the official Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, but Disney just broke the internet over the reveal of a young Luke Skywalker.
Related: Lucasfilm Reportedly Replaces Gina Carano In ‘Star Wars’
The legacy of George Lucas lives on with Obi-Wan Kenobi, the all-new, highly anticipated streaming series coming to Disney+ on May 25th.
Upon the official trailer of Obi-Wan Kenobi, every Star Wars fan noticed the jaw-dropping Grand Inquisitor, Uncle Owen on Tatooine (Joel Edgerton), and even Ben Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) watching over a young Luke Skywalker pretending to pod race:
First look at young Luke Skywalker in #ObiWanKenobi
First look at young Luke Skywalker in #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/pDGzbW8GRJ
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 9, 2022
Related: “Get Dave Filoni On the Phone!”, ‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand New Series
Like father, like son.
You can watch the full trailer below:
The Kenobi series marks the first time in the Star Wars canon that a young Luke Skywalker appears in the Star Wars universe, confirming rumors that fans would see Skywalker in his early upbringings on Tatooine’s #1 moisture farm.
Star Wars fans are losing it over this new Star Wars story:
Like father, like son.
Like father, like son pic.twitter.com/TynSMDTAmZ
— Totoro (@FanboyGhibli) March 9, 2022
Related: Ex-‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Issues Mic Drop on New Disney Controversy
Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) recently appeared in the season two finale of The Mandalorian and episode five of the hit streaming series The Book of Boba Fett.
Related: Bryce Dallas Howard Reportedly Returning to ‘The Mandalorian’ Ahead Fan Movement
However, Lucasfilm utilized revolutionary special effects and “Deepfakes” to put the likeness of actor Mark Hamill onto body doubles (Scott Lang/Graham Hamilton) when the Jedi Master interacted with Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and more.
Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts the first live-action Luke Skywalker without a bit of CGI, letting fans see what the son of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) did while growing up in the Dune Sea.
More about Obi-Wan Kenobi
The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
Related: You Can Unlock A Secret “Chewbacca Mode” on Millennium Falcon
McGregor recently stated that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm even announced its development in 2019:
“That was annoying. Every interview I ever did for, you know, years, people would say, ‘Well, are the rumors true?’ And I’d have to sort of, I’d have to lie. I’d have to say, ‘Well, you know, I don’t know. I’d be happy to play him one day again.’”
Related: ‘Kenobi’, ‘Andor’ Casting Leak Seemingly Confirms Satine Kryze
The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and marks Hayden Christensen’s return in the part of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.
Related: ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Finale Shockingly Beats ‘The Mandalorian’
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.
What was your favorite part about the Kenobi trailer? Let us know in the comments below!