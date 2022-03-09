‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Officially Reveals Young Luke Skywalker

Lucasfilm just dropped the official Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, but Disney just broke the internet over the reveal of a young Luke Skywalker.

The legacy of George Lucas lives on with Obi-Wan Kenobi, the all-new, highly anticipated streaming series coming to Disney+ on May 25th.

Upon the official trailer of Obi-Wan Kenobi, every Star Wars fan noticed the jaw-dropping Grand Inquisitor, Uncle Owen on Tatooine (Joel Edgerton), and even Ben Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) watching over a young Luke Skywalker pretending to pod race:

First look at young Luke Skywalker in #ObiWanKenobi

Like father, like son.

You can watch the full trailer below:

The Kenobi series marks the first time in the Star Wars canon that a young Luke Skywalker appears in the Star Wars universe, confirming rumors that fans would see Skywalker in his early upbringings on Tatooine’s #1 moisture farm.

Star Wars fans are losing it over this new Star Wars story:

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) recently appeared in the season two finale of The Mandalorian and episode five of the hit streaming series The Book of Boba Fett.

However, Lucasfilm utilized revolutionary special effects and “Deepfakes” to put the likeness of actor Mark Hamill onto body doubles (Scott Lang/Graham Hamilton) when the Jedi Master interacted with Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts the first live-action Luke Skywalker without a bit of CGI, letting fans see what the son of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) did while growing up in the Dune Sea.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

McGregor recently stated that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm even announced its development in 2019: