Ewan McGregor Confirms Obi-Wan Has “Given Up,” Fans Seeing “Broken” Character

Every Star Wars fan is losing it over the official trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series, but Ewan McGregor just killed the mood with his latest Star Wars statement.

In just two months, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are returning to the Star Wars universe, reprising their iconic Star Wars characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. The new Star Wars story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

McGregor first appeared as the titular character in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) — taking the role from icon Alec Guinness after his appearances in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and the original trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) are officially back. In the new trailer, fans noticed an overwhelming amount of revolutionary Star Wars details that are setting up this Skywalker Saga addition to being a masterpiece:

Returning to the twin suns under Tatooine, fans pick up where Order 66 left off. Jedi Master Ben Kenobi is seen concealing his identity in the dark, gritty city streets of Daiyu, a brand new planet teased in the trailer and watching over a young Luke Skywalker pretending to pod race on his moisture farm as a child.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has seen his Master, Jedi Knight Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), murdered before him, the Jedi Order executed by Order 66, his love, Duchess Satine Kryze, killed by his foe Darth Maul (Ray Park/Sam Witwer), and his Padawan and best friend, someone who he considered a “brother,” Anakin Skywalker, fall to the dark side and left him for dead on Mustafar.



Through all of that and the toil of the Clone Wars, Kenobi is a changed man, a different person than fans last saw in Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars.

Ewan McGregor just changed how fans will see his beloved Star Wars character, revealing to Entertainment Weekly that this version of Kenobi is “broken” and “faithless”:

“We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up.”

Much like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine character in Logan (2017), every Star Wars fan is going to see a defeated, downtrodden version of their beloved super galactic hero.

Inquisitors are on the hunt for Kenobi and all remnants of the Jedi Order, and they intend to draw them out by enticing there will protect the defenseless. As a result, Kenobi will undoubtedly be faced with protecting an innocent life with his glowing blue lightsaber or letting them die at the hands of a ruthless steward of Sith Lord Darth Vader’s will for Emporer Palpatine.

Kenobi has decades’ worth of turmoil built up, causing him great deals of remorse and terror nightmares in Star Wars comics, including heart-wrenching memories of Anakin Skywalker and his fall to the dark side.

Nonetheless, fans are in for one of the most significant pieces of Star Wars media since Revenge of the Sith.

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.