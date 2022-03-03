8 Things That Could Happen in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) will be the third live-action Star Wars show, and will land on Disney+ on May 25 this year, 45 years to the day after Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) was released in theaters (in case you were wondering why it won’t be premiering on May 4 instead!). Naturally, as is the case with any new Star Wars project, fans are starting to get really excited.

The show follows The Mandalorian (2019) and The Book of Boba Fett (2021), however, it won’t orbit the same period as those shows, which are set five years after Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983). Instead, Obi-Wan Kenobi will take place 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005), the concluding chapter in the prequel trilogy.

When Ewan McGregor was confirmed to be reprising his role as the titular Jedi Knight, fans rejoiced. McGregor remains one of the more beloved aspects of George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, which, while having garnered more appreciation in recent years (which could have something to do with being compared to the widely-hated sequel trilogy), is still heavily criticized.

We also know that Hayden Christensen will be appearing in the show, having played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II– Attack of the Clones (2002) and in Revenge of the Sith, in which he also becomes the iconic Sith Lord, Darth Vader. But while some plot details have been hinted at, very little is known about Obi-Wan Kenobi at this point.

So, based on all the information we have so far, here are eight things that could happen in the upcoming live-action Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi…

8. The Show Will Feature the Inquisitors

Among the cast are actors Rupert Friend and Moses Ingram, who are best known for Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) and The Queen’s Gambit (2020), respectively. And speaking of assassins, it’s rumored that the actors will be playing Inquisitors in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Inquisitors — deadly Jedi hunters — appear in Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018) on numerous occasions.

Friend is reported to have been cast as the Grand Inquisitor, while Ingram teased the use of a lightsaber during production on the show, though it’s possible she could be playing another Jedi. However, the director of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Deborah Chow, who has also worked on The Mandalorian, has even confirmed that there will be “Jedi hunters around”.

7. Obi-Wan Will Visit Yoda on Dagobah

During the final moments of the prequel trilogy, after the newly-formed Empire has initiated Order 66 and wiped out most of the Jedi, we see Yoda (Frank Oz) go into exile and head for Dagobah. He isn’t seen in a Star Wars movie again until Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), in which he is discovered by budding Jedi, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

So, Yoda is alive during Obi-Wan Kenobi, and is still on Dagobah. As such, it’s entirely possible that Obi-Wan will visit him to seek guidance, or at the very least, speak with him through the Force, which is something we see Yoda doing with Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) in Star Wars Rebels, which is set 14 years after the prequel trilogy.

6. We Will See a Young Luke Skywalker

Many cast members have already been revealed for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and while there’s no child actor among them yet, it’s highly likely that we’ll be seeing a very young Luke Skywalker in the show. The son of Anakin Skywalker will be 10 years old at the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and as we know, Obi-Wan has long since stationed himself on Tatooine to watch over the boy.

At the end of Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan delivers a newly-born Luke to his aunt and uncle, and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will both be reprising their roles as Owen and Beru, having appeared in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. While it’s unlikely that Luke will have any sort of major role in the show, we do expect to see glimpses of him from time to time.

5. Obi-Wan Will Go Undercover Again

We know that Obi-Wan isn’t hiding on Tatooine just so that he can protect Luke from the Empire — he’s also hiding for his own survival, having witnessed most of the Jedi killed during Order 66. And we know that he does a good job at hiding too, as he doesn’t die until his duel with Darth Vader (David Prowse/voiced by James Earl Jones) in A New Hope.

However, while Obi-Wan Kenobi will be set on Tatooine, fans feel like they’ve seen too much of the planet in The Book of Boba Fett. With that said, if he’s going to go off world, Obi-Wan may need to undergo a physical transformation to avoid the Inquisitors, like in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020), in which he becomes bounty hunter Rako Hardeen (James Arnold Taylor).

4. Obi-Wan Will Meet With Qui-Gon Jinn

While Liam Neeson has not been confirmed to be returning as Qui-Gon Jinn, it’s possible that Disney and Lucasfilm are simply keeping a surprise appearance under wraps, like they did with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett. On the other hand, recent rumors suggest that he will be making an appearance!

If Qui-Gon does appear, though, it will be as a Force Ghost, as he died 23 years before Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place, in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (2001), in which he’s killed by Darth Maul (Ray Park). Neeson has since reprised his role in The Clone Wars, so it’s possible that Obi-Wan will speak with his old master, which is even foreshadowed in Revenge of the Sith.

3. Ahsoka Tano Will Help Obi-Wan

Ahsoka Tano and Obi-Wan Kenobi go way back, having fought side by side during the Clone Wars in the show of the same name. They also appear in Rebels, but sadly, they don’t cross paths. After the Season 2 finale, “Twilight of the Apprentice”, however, Ahsoka’s whereabouts are unknown — in fact, her whereabouts during all three Star Wars trilogies are unknown!

It has since been suggested by Dave Filoni that, after her experience in the World Between Worlds with Ezra Bridger (in the Season 4 episode of the same name), Ahsoka remains in a Sith Temple on Malachor to learn more about the Force. But as Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place four years before that ever happens, it’s possible we’ll see a younger Ahsoka appear in the live-action show.

2. There Will Be a Young Princess Leia

There has been a lot of speculation over the past couple of years about a live-action show that will focus on a young Princess Leia, with Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown being at the heart of those rumors (the resemblance is uncanny). But as those rumors are yet to come to fruition, fans are now expecting Leia to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Last year, Bird Box (2018) star, Vivien Lyra Blair, was reportedly attached to the new Disney+ series, but nothing has been confirmed.

Having a young Leia Organa in the show would make perfect sense, especially if we’re also going to see a young Luke Skywalker. At the time the show will be set, Leia would be living on Alderaan with her foster parents, Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) and Breha Organa, and interestingly, the former is supposedly appearing in Obi-Wan Kenobi, after all. And who knows, maybe Obi-Wan also takes it upon himself to check over Leia from time to time too — after all, why wouldn’t he?

1. Obi-Wan and Darth Vader Will Duel Again

This is something that isn’t really speculation — it’s inevitable, seeing as both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will be appearing in the show. And, needless to say, Christensen won’t be appearing as a Force Ghost, as he’s still very much alive as Darth Vader at the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi (though it’s possible we’ll also see the actor de-aged as Anakin in flashback sequences).

But we aren’t basing our expectation solely on the fact that both actors are back — this is something Lucasfilm has promised, describing the show as “the rematch of the century”, hinting at an epic fight between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader (the pair have already gone toe-to-toe in Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, with Alec Guinness playing the Jedi in the latter film).

While Obi-Wan Kenobi will bridge the gap between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy, it might also form some connective tissue with the sequel trilogy. After all, Ewan McGregor can be heard in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), when Rey hears the voices of all the Jedi. Who knows — perhaps Obi-Wan communicates with Rey while he’s alive on Tatooine…

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+ on May 25, 2022. Other upcoming live-action shows include Andor (2022), Ahsoka (TBA), and The Mandalorian Season 3 (TBA).

What do you think will happen in Obi-Wan Kenobi?