Luke Skywalker Replaced With New Actor in Latest ‘Star Wars’ Series

Star Wars is filled with shocking moments. Like The Walt Disney Company’s other prominent property, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm has had the ability over the years to keep things quiet and surprising.

In the era of a divisive sequel trilogy and a polarising president — Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy — Star Wars‘ Disney+ output has been the jewel in its crown. Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian captured the hearts of millions, and the arrival of Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker in the Season 2 finale saw rapturous praise worldwide (until recently). Now, as the franchise moves on and explores more of the galaxy far, far away, the studio has replaced one Skywalker actor with someone new.

Spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett (“Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger)

The Book of Boba Fett has had a tricky start. The bounty hunter series which follows Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as the mercenary Fennec Shand doesn’t seem to quite know what it wants to be. Following that explosive post-credits scene at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2’s “Chapter 16: The Rescue”, The Book of Boba Fett‘s debut from director Robert Rodriguez saw the aftermath of their attack on Jabba’s Palace and the destruction of Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood).

Since then, the bounty hunter series has brought in confusing “Power Ranger” speeder gangs and seen sloppy plot holes hit the headlines. In fact, The Book of Boba Fett‘s launch episode on December 29, 2021, had fans claiming “nothing happened.” That being said, in the last couple of weeks — the season is seven episodes long — there has been a massive move-on for the franchise as a whole, with The Book of Boba Fett firmly settling into its status as “The Mandalorian Season 2.5″.

Bryce Dallas Howard’s “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian” had Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin back in the saddle with not even a glimpse of Boba Fett. There’s somewhat an issue here with it being The Book of Boba Fett and not “The Book of Din Djarin”, and something fans noticed when they called this chapter the best in the series — even going so far as to continue the rallying cry for Howard to direct a feature-length Star Wars movie.

And it seems that Howard’s episode was a springboard into what can only be described as a Star Wars fan dreamland with the airing of Dave Filoni’s “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”. While Filoni — also the name behind the acclaimed The Bad Batch — brought big characters like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) back into play, some fans did claim that the director was giving into fan service. Even The Clone Wars‘ favorite Cad Bane (Corey Burton) turned up in a rather spectacular fashion in what was, arguably, the biggest shock of the episode.

However, as Fett and Shand’s team prepare to face the Pykes in the battle for Mos Espa, nestled away in the credits was a surprising detail. The actor behind Luke Skywalker has been replaced since The Mandalorian. And what makes this even more intriguing is that the actor — Max Lloyd Jones — has already appeared in The Book of Boba Fett as an entirely different character.

For The Mandalorian Season 2, Luke Skywalker was created using Mark Hamill, de-aging technology, and a body double to replicate the character’s youthful post-Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) frame and posture. Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ detailed the process of using Hamill’s performance and state-of-the-art de-aging tech that was also seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) to reprise a young Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, to bring back the Jedi. From The Mandalorian‘s credits, fans can see that Max Lloyd Jones was the actor behind Skywalker’s onscreen presence.

Conversely, in The Book of Boba Fett, the credits reveal that the actor behind the nimble Skywalker is someone completely different — Graham Hamilton. The credits list Scott Lang (no, not Paul Rudd) as the stunt double for “Jedi” with Hamilton listed as the performance artist. Jones did not reprise his role as Luke Skywalker’s body double for The Book of Boba Fett. Fans may think the actor was not available for the part, and he may not have for this specific episode, but what is interesting is that Jones appeared as Lieutenant Reed in Howard’s previous episode — his own face and all.

Hamill is, of course, credited for his iconic Jedi character but the actor actually portraying his likeness is just as important in order to capture the era of the galaxy that these events are taking place in. It seems in using Grogu’s training as a catalyst for his burgeoning Jedi school, Star Wars is seemingly heading towards telling the story of Kylo Ren’s fall from grace. In addition to the flagship television series, Star Wars is also utilizing other media to fill in the gaps between film trilogies like the novel “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” by Adam Christopher.

Fans can rest knowing that The Book of Boba Fett is just the second in what is being described as somewhat of a TV trilogy event with The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka still to come.

