‘Star Wars’ Newest Project Is “Fundamentally Flawed”

Star Wars fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the franchise’s newest video game, “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” for some time.

The project, which features over 300 playable Star Wars characters, was officially released April 5, 2022. And, despite the hype, some have noticed that the newest Star Wars game has myriad issues.

One recent review noted that The Skywalker Saga is “fundamentally flawed” and shared details about some of the technical problems the player experienced:

…[players could probably] forgive the repetitive level design (this is an all-ages game and most kid players will not mind doing the same mission over and over again), but the game also has a disappointing amount of small technical glitches. Given the well-documented problems that accompanied the game's development, it was astounding just how unpolished parts of the game were. I had to restart the game no less than four times during my initial playthrough because levels didn't load properly, and there were a couple of forced reboots due to system errors as well.

The reviewer did note that they were playing on a docked Nintendo Switch rather than a more powerful Xbox Series X or Playstation 5.

However, the news of the technical glitches comes on the heels of another frustrating announcement that upset many LEGO Star Wars fans — there is no character customization in the project.

At the time this was confirmed, many players took to social media to express their disappointment. Conor, for example, said:

You couldn’t have told everyone this 3 months ago? Nobody would be disappointed by release. Instead you tried to hide it and only addressed it officially once the community was worried about it less than two weeks before launch

TT Games’ original post read:

Hi! We’d like to address this point directly. This interview was from 2019, and sometimes features change throughout development. We can confirm that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn’t have character customisation, but we do have 300+ characters for you to choose from.

The official website for “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” notes:

The galaxy is yours with LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before.

