‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Irate Over Controversial Change

Star Wars fans have been anxiously awaiting updates about the “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” video game, which is due to release on April 5, 2022.

Recently, it was confirmed that the long-awaited game will have an astounding 300 playable characters, but with that news comes another disappointing announcement. The development team has removed a fan-favorite feature — character customization.

In 2019, game designer Mike Conslavey confirmed in a video interview that the game would feature customization options.

Now, however, TT Games has taken to Twitter to confirm that “The Skywalker Saga” will not, in fact, actually have customizable characters:

Hi! We’d like to address this point directly. This interview was from 2019, and sometimes features change throughout development. We can confirm that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn’t have character customisation, but we do have 300+ characters for you to choose from.

Hi! We'd like to address this point directly. This interview was from 2019, and sometimes features change throughout development. We can confirm that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn’t have character customisation, but we do have 300+ characters for you to choose from. — TT Games (@TTGames) March 24, 2022

Star Wars fans have taken to social media to express disappointment regarding this news, with James Haykal replying:

What about all of the missing characters? Character customization was the big thing in every Lego game and your just gonna remove it like that? This game is a disappointment because not only are we missing this we are also missing characters: Saesee Tiin, Agen Kolar, Uncle owen

What about all of the missing characters? Character customization was the big thing in every Lego game and your just gonna remove it like that? This game is a disappointment because not only are we missing this we are also missing characters: Saesee Tiin, Agen Kolar, Uncle owen — James Haykal (@JamesHaykal) March 24, 2022

Conor chimed in with:

You couldn’t have told everyone this 3 months ago? Nobody would be disappointed by release. Instead you tried to hide it and only addressed it officially once the community was worried about it less than two weeks before launch

Another user, unpunny, responded to this reply with:

Exactly. They’ve been terrible at addressing community concerns.

Exactly. They've been terrible at addressing community concerns. — Unpunny (@unpunny456) March 24, 2022

Victoria also expressed disappointment with the decision, noting that she won’t even be playing the game until the feature gets added:

I.. can’t buy this game until that gets added. As someone who’s played them since I was a kid, my disappointment is immeasurable.. Sorry if y’all can’t relate, but that was a HUGE part of the excitement for me..

I.. can't buy this game until that gets added. As someone who's played them since I was a kid, my disappointment is immeasurable.. Sorry if y'all can't relate, but that was a HUGE part of the excitement for me.. — ⚘𝑽𝒊𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒂 ♡ 🇺🇦 (@PurgaToriPotato) March 24, 2022

Ms. Zanite also joined the conversation, noting:

So, a feature that everyone loves using from past LEGO games won’t be in a game that was hyped for some years since announced. So, I won’t be able to make Star Wars Legends characters like Rahm Kota, Starkiller, Mara Jade, etc. Dang it…

So, a feature that everyone loves using from past LEGO games won’t be in a game that was hyped for some years since announced. So, I won’t be able to make Star Wars Legends characters like Rahm Kota, Starkiller, Mara Jade, etc. Dang it… — Ms. Zanite 🏳️‍⚧️ (@MsZanite) March 24, 2022

Despite fans’ clear disappointment about this controversial change to the LEGO Star Wars franchise, the upcoming game is set to feature numerous fan-favorite characters from the nine-film Skywalker Saga.

Well-known heroes — including trios like the original trilogy’s Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and the sequel trilogy’s Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), and Finn (John Boyega) — will of course be present.

Players can also expect to see villains made famous in Star Wars movies, including Darth Vader (James Earl Jones/David Prowse/Hayden Christensen), Darth Maul (Ray Park), and Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid).

There will also be a host of lesser known characters who make the galaxy far, far away such a rich and vibrant world.

The official website for “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” notes:

The galaxy is yours with LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before.

What do you think about character customization being removed in “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”?