Daisy Ridley Stops Retcon, Hints at ‘Star Wars’ Return: “I Will Always Be Rey”

Despite the ongoing backlash from Star Wars fans over the tumultuous sequel trilogy helmed by JJ Abrams and Rian Johnson, fan-favorite Daisey Ridley just dropped a significant hint to her Star Wars return.

The Skywalker saga ended on a half-note with Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Every Star Wars fan either loved or hated the new Star Wars story, claiming that it might not have been the best way to end the episodic journey of George Lucas and his space opera.

From Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), Ridley and her co-stars, including John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose) received an overwhelming amount of backlash from fans, forever dividing the Star Wars universe fan community.

Nonetheless, Rey Palpatine is one of the most enduring characters to date, and many rumors suggest that she, Ben Solo/Kylo Ren, Finn, and Poe Dameron are all returning in a new Star Wars saga.

While it’s unclear precisely what Lucasfilm has planned for the future of these figures — the possibility of a retcon is looming — Daisy Ridley just confirmed that she’ll “always be Rey”:

“I’ll always be Rey.”

Her comment was a sly smile and a charismatic glimmer in her Hollywood eyes. It’s clear that Ridley isn’t done with Star Wars, nor is John Boyega as he’s campaigned for his respective character to receive the correct story treatment and more.

Daisy Ridley’s comments come when legendary Star Wars novelist Alan Dean Foster claimed The Last Jedi was “a terrible film” and retconned the story to fit what he and many fans felt should have unfolded.

Speaking with YouTube channel Midnight’s Edge, Foster shared:

“Episode VIII was out, it was a done deal. And, I went and saw it, and I thought it was a terrible film. I thought it was a terrible Star Wars movie, and there’s no need to go into why because every fan already has. I thought, ‘How can this be retconned? How can we fix as much as possible from Episode VIII in a proposed Episode IX?’ And I wrote a partial treatment for that, attempting in that storyline to explain a lot of the really silly things that happened in Episode VIII.”

Nonetheless, with the new Star Wars story in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi leading a new era of this galaxy, it’s clear that Lucasfilm is revitalizing their full-length film industry to redirect their storytelling and fill some gaps left in the sequel trilogy.

Rian Johnson’s future Star Wars trilogy seems to have been scrapped following the tumultuous controversies after Johnson killed of legend Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in The Last Jedi after the Jedi Master used the Force from Ahch-To to project his likeness across the galaxy to the planet Crait in an attempt to stop his nephew, Kylo Ren, from killing Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Poe Dameron, and the rest of the Resistance.

Whether or not we’ll Daisy Ridley return to the big screen as Rey Palpatine/Rey Skywalker is unclear, but her comments leave the question: what does she know about her return?

