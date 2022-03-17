‘Star Wars’ Confirms NEW Villains Project With Kylo Ren, Darth Vader

Ever since George Lucas introduced fans to the Star Wars universe with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), the galaxy has been focused on the battle between good and evil — the light side vs. the dark side of the Force and the Jedi Order vs. the Sith have always played key roles in the Star Wars story.

The Star Wars franchise, in fact, is home to some of the most iconic villains in cinematic history, including Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), Darth Maul (Ray Park), and, of course, former Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones/Hayden Christensen).

Now, a new Star Wars antagonist project has been confirmed and it will delight tabletop gaming fans of all ages. A Star Wars-centric version of Disney’s Villainous game will be hitting shelves soon.

Per a report about the upcoming board game:

A spin-off of Ravensburger’s original Disney Villainous franchise (arguably one of the best board games of the last few years), Star Wars Villainous allows fans to play as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Asajj Ventress, Moff Gideon, or General Grievous. Each one has a unique, sculptural token with flecks of a different color injected into the mold to provide a suitably battle-worn look. However, it’s not simply a reskin of the old system. Much like Marvel Villainous, Star Wars Villainous introduces new mechanics including vehicles and ‘Ambition’. While ships such as the Millennium Falcon allow rivals to save Heroes from defeat and hold them in reserve for later. Related: Adam Driver Felt “Sick to Stomach” Watching ‘Star Wars’

It is important to note that, as with the Marvel version of Villainous, Star Wars characters will not be playable with the original version or with other expansions of the Disney game.

More on Star Wars on Disney+

The Disney+ streaming platform is the current home of the Star Wars franchise. Fans can stream the entire Skywalker Saga, Disney’s two standalone films — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) — and series like Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian anytime.

The official description of the movie that started it all reads:

Luke Skywalker [Mark Hamill] begins a journey that will change the galaxy in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi [Sir Alec Guinness], who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke’s Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia [Carrie Fisher] from the clutches of Darth Vader and the evil Empire. Related: ‘Empire Strikes Back’ Is Box Office Gold First Weekend of Re-Release

Next up, Star Wars fans can look forward to Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming on May 25, 2022.

Are you excited about Star Wars Villainous?