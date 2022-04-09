Deleted Hayden Christensen ‘Star Wars’ Scenes are “Brutal,” Terrify Fans

Hayden Christensen reveals a terrifying side of Anakin Skywalker concerning his love Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), in a “brutal” deleted scene from Revenge of the Sith (2005).

The Star Wars universe spans nine films for the Skywalker saga, countless series, novels, and two solo movies, as well as dozens of video games. Nonetheless, George Lucas was still pressed to cut down the rumored four-hour runtime of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

In recent years, nearly every Star Wars fan has called for an extended cut of this beloved Star Wars story, with some petitions reaching 50,000 signatures and more.

Fans have even spliced together scenes from Dave Filoni’s The Clone Wars season seven featuring Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Darth Maul (Ray Park) to better tell the expansive story of Revenge of the Sith, highlighting Anakin’s slow burn and downfall to the dark side.

The Prequel Trilogy faced heavy backlash upon release, with many citing Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker performance as “wooden” and the addition of Jar-Jar Binks (Ahmed Best).

Nonetheless, Christensen remains one of the most beloved and respected Star Wars actors throughout the Star Wars franchise, fueling excitement to see the Jedi Knight return in Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside Jedi Master Ewan McGregor.

Revenge of the Sith sets the table for the Kenobi limited series, and creator George Lucas poured his heart and soul into the project, especially the episodic lightsaber duel between Master Kenobi and apprentice Skywalker on Mustafar.

The sequence lasts under five minutes but has cemented itself for many as the Star Wars moment.

However, dozens of scenes were ultimately cut from this epic battle, one being a morbid and overwhelming moment where Anakin Skywalker Force chokes his love and pregnant wife, Padmé Amidala.

This is just test footage for Anakin vs. Obi-Wan and Hayden was going THAT hard into it already. The way he just flawlessly radiates Pre-Crisp Vader energy here WOW.

In the video above, resurfaced behind-the-scenes footage of the final duel between Anakin Skywalker and Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi reveals a terrifying Force choke on Padmé Amidala by Skywalker, lifting her into the air and throwing her body with the child into a wall.

For Anakin to choke Padmé in rage goes against the foundations of his spirit, as the film and novelizations reveal that Skywalker would have given his own life to protect his wife and true love.

But to Force choke the Senator and throw her into a wall is a new low for the future Sith Lord, something that would have redefined the way fans perceive Hayden Christensen’s character if George Lucas had kept this scene in.

The deathly way Anakin looks towards Kenobi and the camera when he’s holding his wife in the air is ghastly and grim, but propels the darkness of the Force that was moving through Skywalker at this moment in the Star Wars saga.

And major props to Hayden Christensen and his dedication to the role of Anakin Skywalker, something that fans can’t get enough of.

One fan, Adam El, commented:

Hayden Christensen literally transformed his entire aurora once he became Vader. Just a fantastic talent that really didn’t get to do enough movies. He’s better than 80% of actors in his age group. I always think about certain roles that he could have done so well. Like movies like In Time, Inception, terminator, blade runner. We robbed of seeing him do work like that. Really hope this series entices him and makes him want and get new roles.

Seeing the rage flow through Anakin in this deleting scene continues to shock fans, something that every Star Wars fan is looking forward to seeing once again in the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

Should Lucasfilm have kept this brutal scene of Anakin Skywalker? Let us know below!