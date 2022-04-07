‘Star Wars’ Made a Big Change to ‘Revenge of the Sith’

“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” officially released on April 5, 2022 following a lengthy development process.

The long-awaited video game, which features over 300 playable Star Wars characters, is officially described as:

The galaxy is yours with LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before.

Despite some initial backlash, including complaints regarding the fact that character customization was removed from The Skywalker Saga at some point during the development process, the newest addition to the LEGO Star Wars franchise has been well-received so far.

Kev Dead Redemption took to Twitter to note that the game appears to be a “love letter” to the Star Wars fan community:

Lego games like Marvel and DC Superheroes have always been very good & gotten good reviews, but these reviews for LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA are honestly nuts, I may need to play this one as a palette cleanse after ELDEN RING. Sounds like a huge love letter to Star Wars. — Kev Dead Redemption (@Kev_Dies_Twice) April 7, 2022

There has, however, been a big change to the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) in the LEGO Star Wars game. Players do not have the ability to kill or otherwise harm younglings when playing as Anakin Skywalker.

In the live-action movie version of Revenge of the Sith, of course, Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), well on his way to becoming Darth Vader, slaughters a group of youngling Padawans at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

Per a recent Twitter post regarding gameplay in The Skywalker Saga:

so, children. at least this child, don't take friendly fire damage, so i found my test dummy. also side note, you can use children to cross large pits and void space. im calling this Child Flight @ddx_exe pic.twitter.com/rkTzSQDNr9 — Red Orb (@RedOrbFragment) April 6, 2022

Another recent article regarding this Tweet reiterated that this changes the Revenge of the Sith plot to an extent, but noted that the inability to hurt children is not unusual for the video game industry as a whole:

Of course, in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Anakin was ordered to kill a group of younglings to help destroy the Jedi, but given this is a family friendly game, it’s no surprise that TT Games didn’t want to give players that same opportunity. There are a number of other games that also feature children, but they’re unable to be hurt by the player. Red Dead Redemption 2, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, all feature kids in the open world, but the player is unable to use their weapon against them.

As for the Revenge of the Sith cast, Star Wars fans can catch Christensen and Ewan McGregor (Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi) reprising their prequel trilogy roles in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Original series beginning May 27, 2022.

More on Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

The official description of Revenge of the Sith reads:

Discover the true power of the dark side in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Years after the onset of the Clone Wars, the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles, and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire. Jedi hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice — Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

Have you played The Skywalker Saga yet?