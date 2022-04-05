‘Star Wars’ Legend Harrison Ford Signs On For First-Ever TV Series

Harrison Ford (Air Force One, What Lies Beneath) is a Hollywood legend.

The A-lister has starred in two of the most notable film franchises of all time — Lucasfilm, Ltd.’s Star Wars and Indiana Jones — cementing himself as a legend in the cinematic community.

Now, Ford has inked a deal for his very first recurring role in a television series. The 79-year-old actor has joined the cast of Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein new Apple TV+ series. The duo behind hit show Ted Lasso have also cast Jason Segel in the show.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

The series, picked up in October 2021, centers a grieving therapist (Segel) who begins to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives — including his own. Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, a down-to-earth and sharp “blue-collar shrink” and pioneer in cognitive behavioral therapy. He shares a practice with two of his protégés, Jimmy (Segel) and Gaby, and has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he deals with intrusive friends, his estranged family, and his legacy. Related: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Disasters Mount, Crew Member Found Dead on Location

In addition to signing on for the Apple TV+ show and filming Indiana Jones 5 with producers Kathleen Kennedy and Steven Spielberg, Ford reportedly recently inked a deal to return to a galaxy far, far away as Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo, who he first played in George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977).

This remains unconfirmed at the time of publication, however.

For over 40 years, Ford has been a staple in the Star Wars universe alongside Mark Hamill (Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker) and the late Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia Organa). He last appeared in a brief cameo in the Skywalker Saga conclusion, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), with stars Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), and John Boyega (Finn).

He also played a major role in the first sequel trilogy movie, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), in which he was ultimately killed by him and Princess Leia’s son, Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver).

Are you excited to see Harrison Ford in his first major TV series role?