“Please Don’t,” ‘Star Wars’ Fans’ Concern Over “Kenobi’ Explodes

The Star Wars universe is changing forever with Obi-Wan Kenobi hitting Disney+ next week, but fans’ concerns over the series are rapidly growing, especially with a new report about the Grand Inquisitor and his lightsaber.

20 years after making his Star Wars saga debut as the young Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen is returning to the galaxy far, far away to reprise his role of Skywalker and Sith Lord Darth Vader for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

In one week, every Star Wars fan will be holding back the tears of seeing fan-favorites Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and potentially Temuera Morrison (Captain Cody) return to the Kenobi series.

The Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) has been nothing but controversy for Lucasfilm since the debut of the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, with virtually every Star Wars fan commenting on the live-action depiction of the Sith compared to the character’s look in Star Wars: Rebels.

Now, the Inquisitor is stirring up trouble once more with his “flying” lightsaber:

Rupert Friend on the Grand Inquisitor's lightsaber in #ObiWanKenobi "He can turn it into a whirling blade. He can fly with it. It's pretty kick-ass" (via @EW) pic.twitter.com/wDqjIiHeus — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 19, 2022

With Kenobi actor Rupert Friend stating that the Grand Inquisitor can fly, but has never seen Rebels, it’s clear that fans will be seeing the helicopter lightsabers in live-action:

Please don’t fly with it in live action, it was embarrassing enough animated 😂 https://t.co/Hiffnf9qsB — Cata (@Katralax_) May 19, 2022

Another fan writes:

Uh oh. Not the copter-blades. I’m fine with the spiny-spins, but the flying thing was always a little much lol. pic.twitter.com/6UkMj8sReK — Brett Bell (@PredsFanBrett33) May 19, 2022

Another fan shares:

flying with lightsabers should have stayed in rebels — Shiina (@RealShiina) May 19, 2022

Rubert Friend has caused even more controversy for the Grand Inquisitor, Sith Lord Darth Vader’s right-hand man, after sharing that he “deliberately” didn’t watch Star Wars: Rebels:

"I really wanted to honor the character as I saw him, and so I almost deliberately did not see the animated interpretation"https://t.co/RXtkWkVxCJ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 19, 2022

Nonetheless, Obi-Wan Kenobi will still be mindblowing with the return of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), as well as the possibility of seeing a Force Ghost Qui-Gon Ginn (Liam Neeson).

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

This new Star Wars story covers the aftershocks of the fall of the Jedi Order, seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi shift into the drifter Ben Kenobi as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts in less than two weeks on Disney+ on May 27th!

Do you think Kenobi should ditch flying lightsabers? Comment below!