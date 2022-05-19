‘Star Wars’ Rey Skywalker “Flies in the Face of Everything George Lucas Created”

Popular Star Wars character Rey (Daisy Ridley) was revealed to be a Palpatine at the end of the Skywalker Saga. Still, the character’s connection to Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) “flies in the face of everything George Lucas created,” according to Kathleen Kennedy.

20 years after making his Star Wars saga debut as the young Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen is returning to the galaxy far, far away to reprise his role of Skywalker and Sith Lord Darth Vader for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

In less than two weeks, every Star Wars fan will be holding back the tears of seeing fan-favorites Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and even Temuera Morrison (Captain Cody) return to the Kenobi series.

In just seven years, Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker has become the new Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the younger generations of Star Wars fans.

But, Rey was almost revealed to be the daughter of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The fact that Rey was nearly a Kenobi has been a long-known fact, but Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy finally touches on the subject ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi debuting on Disney+:

Kathleen Kennedy says the idea of Rey being related to #ObiWanKenobi ‘flies in the face of everything George Lucas created’ “For Obi-Wan to have a child, you are really, really impacting the rules around the Jedi.”

Kathleen Kennedy says the idea of Rey being related to #ObiWanKenobi 'flies in the face of everything George Lucas created' "For Obi-Wan to have a child, you are really, really impacting the rules around the Jedi" (via @VanityFair) pic.twitter.com/SCNfTPUxSk — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 19, 2022

Kathleen Kennedy continues:

“Anything to do with Obi-Wan in that regard was pretty much off the table”

"Anything to do with Obi-Wan in that regard was pretty much off the table"https://t.co/uA0cLJnkiw — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 19, 2022

Kennedy’s full quote reads:

The bigger issue is talking about Obi-Wan as a Master Jedi, and the issue of attachment and selflessness. In order for Obi-Wan to have a child, you are really, really impacting the rules around the Jedi. What does that mean? If that were explored—and certainly there were a lot of ideas being thrown around—but anything to do with Obi-Wan in that regard was pretty much off the table because it flies in the face of everything George created in the mythology. We’re not rigid about it. It’s certainly open for discussion all the time. But that’s a pretty significant tenet in the mythology of the Jedi that we’d be reluctant to mess with.

Star Wars fans were quick to react:

Ah yes but her taking the name of Skywalker makes a lot more sense because….reasons?

Ah yes but her taking the name of Skywalker makes a lot more sense because….reasons? — cvs (@conorrvs) May 19, 2022

Another fan writes:

I’d prefer we just forget Rey as a whole.

I’d prefer we just forget Rey as a whole. — aux (@auxta) May 19, 2022

One fan points out:

It’s kind of implied in TCW that him and Satine could’ve had a kid

It's kind of implied in TCW that him and Satine could've had a kid — Trevor Morphew (@TheMorphinator) May 19, 2022

If Rey Skywalker (technically a Palpatine) were a Kenobi, things would have been A LOT different amongst the Star Wars community.

We’re talking absolute mayhem among Prequel Trilogy, Original Trilogy, and Sequel Trilogy fans. Civil war would have broken out in the Star Wars universe. Every new Star Wars story in the future, especially the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, would look much different.

Nonetheless, Daisy Ridley’s dedication to Star Wars has brought joy to countless fans, and many hope that she returns in the rumored Star Wars trilogy centered around her, Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

This new Star Wars story covers the aftershocks of the fall of the Jedi Order, seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi shift into the drifter Ben Kenobi as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts in less than two weeks on Disney+ on May 27th!

Do you think Rey should have been connected to Kenobi? Comment below!