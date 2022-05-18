Hayden Christen Officially Back as Darth Vader, Prepares to Slaughter ‘Kenobi’

The Star Wars universe is exploding with new behind-the-scenes of Hayden Christensen training as Darth Vader… or as someone even deadlier.

Hayden Christensen’s road of redemption as legendary Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and Sith Lord Darth Vader has been a long and twisting road throughout the Star Wars saga.

Following the immense backlash from critics and fans over Christensen’s performance in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), the Prequel-favorite actor stepped away from Hollywood.

17 years later and Hayden Christensen is officially back as Darth Vader is shocking behind-the-scenes photos:

Hayden Christensen behind the scenes doing lightsaber duel training with Ewan McGregor’s stunt double.

Hayden Christensen is going full force during these lightsaber training sequences. But that cape is throwing fans off.

Could this be Hayden Christensen training as Order 66 Anakin Skywalker?

It’s been reported that every Star Wars fan would be seeing flashback sequences of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and new Sith Lord Darth Vader during the deadly events of Order 66.

While these photos of Hayden Christensen are purposely set us as a photo shoot, it’s still shocking to see the actor wielding Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber with a dark cape.

Seeing Christensen swinging his lightsaber in perfect coordination with a cape takes immense talent, confirming for many fans that this could be the first look at Anakin Skywalker slaughtering Jedi and Younglings in the Coruscant Temple:

THAT’S ANAKIN’S SABER NOT VADER’S.

A zoomed-in photo of the Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader training sequence of Christensen reveals that Hayden is practicing with Anakin Skywalker/s official lightsaber — not Darth Vader’s.

Given that each lightsaber duel between Kenobi and Skywalker and Kenobi and Vader requires different lightsabers for Hayden Christensen, it’s clear that these images show Anakin Skywalker coming out from the shadows to destroy the Jedi Order.

Thanks to Vanity Fair’s cover shoot featuring Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), and Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/Mandalorian), fans are getting a sneak peek into the excitement of the actors behind the beloved characters in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, and The Mandalorian season three.

With only two weeks to go, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to change everything about the Skywalker Saga and more.

The new Star Wars story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts in less than two weeks on Disney+ on May 27th!

