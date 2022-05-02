‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Gets Lowest Rating of Any Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ Series

Star Wars fans have been clamoring for an Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric series for years. Although Sir Alec Guinness originally played the legendary Jedi Master in George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Ewan McGregor cemented the character’s legacy for a new generation in the prequel trilogy, which was released in theaters between 1999 and 2005.

In Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), many Star Wars fans found McGregor’s portrayal to be a bright spot in a trio of films that, at least at the time they originally came out, were not widely acclaimed.

In the ensuring years, however, nostalgia has reigned and the fandom is now thrilled to see McGregor reunite with Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) in the upcoming Deborah Chow-directed Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Now, it has been confirmed that the show — which is due to drop its first two episodes on Disney+ on May 27, 2022 — has been granted the most family-friendly rating of any live-action Star Wars series on the streamer.

A recent report shared:

Disney+ U.K. has listed the Obi-Wan Kenobi series with a TV age rating of 9+, which is notably lower than the live-action Star Wars Disney+ series that have come before it. For reference, The Mandalorian was rated 14+ while The Book of Boba Fett was rated 12+. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s rating is the same as Star Wars: Visions, although it’s higher than both animated series in The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch (6+). Related: Disney+ Just Censored ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

This rating indicates that the series is likely to have some violence — we know the lightsaber duel “rematch of the century” is coming, for example — but probably won’t be as gritty as the battle scenes in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse.”

While specific details of the series are being kept under wraps, which is par for the course for the Star Wars franchise on Disney+, we do know that the show will follow Kenobi’s exile on Tatooine about eight years after Revenge of the Sith and the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) Order 66.

It has long been known that Darth Vader’s Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi and that we will see the origin of the Jedi Knight’s time looking after young farm boy Luke Skywalker from afar.

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars story for the first time.

There are also numerous cameos rumored for the series, including the return of Princess Leia (Vivian Lyra Blair) and the reported appearance of droid bounty hunter 4-LOM, who originally appeared in the iconic “bounty hunter scene” in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Alongside IG-88, Dengar, Bossk, Zuckuss and Boba Fett, 4-LOM was one of the six bounty hunters hired to find Han Solo’s (Harrison Ford) Millennium Falcon in ESB. Although he has not appeared onscreen since 1980, the droid has been featured in several comic book runs, including the recent “War of the Bounty Hunters.”

Do you wish Obi-Wan Kenobi had a higher rating?