Fans Outraged After Lucasfilm Calls ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ A “Mistake”

Fans are furious at Kathleen Kennedy for not believing Alden Ehrenreich’s Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) should get a sequel.

Vanity Fair released a new issue giving fans lots of new details on what to expect from Star Wars in the next few years. While fans can be excited for the various new projects coming to Disney+, it seems that Solo won’t be getting a sequel ever because Kennedy only sees the movie as a mistake. The issue covers how Kennedy believes that Solo taught Lucasfilm what not to do when it came to legacy characters:

The 2018 movie Solo explored Han Solo’s younger years, with Alden Ehrenreich taking on the role of the smuggler originated by Harrison Ford. The film has its admirers, but it made less at the box office than any other live-action Star Wars movie. Solo’s swagger may be too singular for another actor to replicate. “There should be moments along the way when you learn things,” says Kennedy. “Now it does seem so abundantly clear that we can’t do that.”

While fans are happy to see young Luke Skywalker brought back through new visual effect technology, it seems that Lucasfilm won’t be recasting any iconic character because it just won’t simply work. Well, fans heavily disagree with Kennedy as they state that the real problem was the release date.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) was released a week before Solo and then the Star Wars film had to compete with one of Marvel’s biggest films. The frustrating part is that Disney set Solo to fail and fans point out that it’s Kennedy’s fault that the movie failed:

Kathleen Kennedy: I failed completely at my job so I’m going to blame an actor.

Kathleen Kennedy: I failed completely at my job so I’m going to blame an actor. — Jack Atwell (@JackAtwell5) May 18, 2022

Solo’s biggest problem was that it kept being pushed back, and then was released opposite Infinity War and Deadpool 2. People who were angry with Last Jedi protested by not seeing it and everyone else in the demographic was watching Marvel blockbusters.

Solo's biggest problem was that it kept being pushed back, and then was released opposite Infinity War and Deadpool 2. People who were angry with Last Jedi protested by not seeing it and everyone else in the demographic was watching Marvel blockbusters. — Lift (@liftvsgravity) May 18, 2022

According to me, the main probleme lf Solo was…there was Avengers in the room next to it. They should have wait the end of the year and it would have been bettee

According to me, the main probleme lf Solo was…there was Avengers in the room next to it. They should have wait the end of the year and it would have been bettee — Abyss L'heritier (@AbyssHeritier) May 17, 2022

Right? Solo’s big problem was that Disney released it the week after Infinity War. There was NO WAY it was going to perform well against THEIR OWN MOVIE.

Right? Solo's big problem was that Disney released it the week after Infinity War. There was NO WAY it was going to perform well against THEIR OWN MOVIE. — Andrew Ohning 🇺🇦 (@inkpenavenger) May 17, 2022

On top of this, fans are quick to point out that the hate for the Sequels — especially Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) — led to Solo not getting the attention it deserved:

Exactly. It was because TLJ caused a boycott. Solo was caught in the crossfire

Exactly. It was because TLJ caused a boycott. Solo was caught in the crossfire — Gordon Schnick (@SchnickGordon) May 17, 2022

Not really a Star Wars fan here, but I think the problems had more to do with 1. Disney trying to MCU, Star Wars 2. The Last Jedi upsetting fans 3. Re-casting Han Solo was always going to be tough. There are just some roles that will have that stigma. Whoever plays Wolverine

Not really a Star Wars fan here, but I think the problems had more to do with 1. Disney trying to MCU, Star Wars 2. The Last Jedi upsetting fans 3. Re-casting Han Solo was always going to be tough. There are just some roles that will have that stigma. Whoever plays Wolverine — Buzz (@bdgreybuzz) May 17, 2022

Solo was also fucking rad, and only “underperformed” because it was released five months after the last film with hardly any marketing. And it was still on the top ten best selling movies of 2018.

Solo was also fucking rad, and only "underperformed" because it was released five months after the last film with hardly any marketing. And it was still on the top ten best selling movies of 2018. — BESF Polycule (@Tdawg5999) May 17, 2022

If it wasn’t clear, fans really want a sequel for Solo and pray that Lucasfilm changes their mind and brings Ehrenreich back as the iconic gunslinger:

I will never, ever understand the hate “Solo” gets. I think it is most fun SW movie ever produced. Sad there won’t be a sequel. I wanted more Qira and Maul. I will never, ever understand the hate "Solo" gets. I think it is most fun SW movie ever produced. Sad there won't be a sequel. I wanted more Qira and Maul. — Sassy Boots 👢👢🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️👌👍 (@zum_mickey73) May 18, 2022 He killed it! This movie was fantastic – reminded me of Indiana Jones in space. Needed a sequel desperately

He killed it! This movie was fantastic – reminded me of Indiana Jones in space. Needed a sequel desperately — Anonymous Black Belt (@anonblckblt) May 18, 2022

This movie gets too much hate. I’d love to see them continue the story whether it’s another movie/show/animated show

This movie gets too much hate. I’d love to see them continue the story whether it’s another movie/show/animated show — Tom E. (@sundancekid_11) May 17, 2022

Another fan states he wished Taika was making Solo 2:

I was hoping the movie taika is making is Solo 2 https://twitter.com/bookofboognish/status/1526693518990663682

At the end of the day, it’s clear that Solo is a beloved Star Wars film that Kennedy doesn’t see the potential in. Plus, Star Wars is still going forward with Donald Glover as Lando in the Disney+ spinoff and so it doesn’t make sense for Solo to get a sequel if Lucasfilm is fine using Glover in other Star Wars projects.

After the crazy ending, fans want to see more of what happens to Emilia Clarke’s Q’ira and Crimson Dawn but also see Han and Chewie go on more adventures and both feel like it should be easy to do if Lucasfilm decides to give fans what they want.

Do you think Solo is underrated? Let us know what you think!