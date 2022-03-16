Mark Hamill Weighs in on New Luke Skywalker Actor Following ‘Star Wars’ Recasting News

As a new Luke Skywalker enters the galaxy far, far away, original trilogy star Mark Hamill has thoughts…

Star Wars entered the Original streaming arena with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian when Disney+ launched in 2019. Since then, Lucasfilm has given fans The Mandalorian Season 2, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and The Book of Boba Fett.

On May 25, Obi-Wan Kenobi will finally debut two-and-a-half years after it was originally announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor. Amid the excitement of the returning Jedi and his former Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker AKA Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), the series from director Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold will bring a young Luke Skywalker into the Star Wars story.

Known for his social media savvy behavior where he shares anything from clips of him reading to sick children to denouncing fired Star Wars actress Gina Carano’s new producer, Ben Shapiro, Hamill often weighs in on many different issues.

Now, as Star Wars revealed the name of the new actor playing young Luke Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hamill gave his thoughts on the performer about to take on his most iconic role. Sharing to Twitter, he said:

Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best! #TheForceIsWithFeely

The news of Grant Feely’s casting as one of the most beloved characters in cinematic history came amid the reveal that original versions of the Obi-Wan Kenobi script, those by Hossein Amini (Drive), heavily featured Ray Park as Maul (formerly, Darth Maul). Reportedly, Favreau, Filoni, and Kennedy put a pin in Maul’s return, which also led to the already cast young Luke Skywalker actor to be recast with Feely.

With only two months to go until Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s debut on the Disney streamer, little is known just how much of a part Luke Skywalker will feature in the six-episode limited event series. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are reprising their roles as Owen Lars and Beru Lars, respectively, from Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005), but just in what sort of capacity is, again, an uncertainty.

Luke’s Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru played a major part in the future Jedi Master’s younger years, and Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to reveal just how McGregor’s Star Wars character watched over the young boy while, seemingly, being hunted by the Inquisitorius and Darth Vader.

The dark side of the Force feels heavy from the official trailer alone, so it stands to reason that Obi-Wan Kenobi will adequately set up Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and Vader’s (David Prowse/James Earl Jones) climactic duel aboard the Death Star in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) while also bringing the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram), and the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang) into the mix to wipe out the remnants of the Jedi Order.

Set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith from the Star Wars prequels, Obi-Wan Kenobi also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma (Tia), O’Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Rory Ross. Bird Box (2018) star, Vivien Lyra Blair has reportedly been cast in Chow’s limited series, with rumors circulating that the actress will play a young Princess Leia Organa, while a leak points to Jimmy Smits returning as Bail Organa of Alderaan.

Rumor has it Liam Neeson could possibly reprise his role as Qui-Gon Jinn, potentially as a Force ghost.

As for Mark Hamill, the actor recently returned –albeit via CGI — in The Book of Boba Fett alongside Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and “Baby Yoda” himself, Grogu.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins May 25 on Disney+.

