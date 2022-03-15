‘Star Wars’ Confirms Luke Skywalker Was Recast, Names New Actor

In just over two months Star Wars‘ next Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, will begin. Following the likes of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and The Book of Boba Fett, the new series from director Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold sees the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Sith Lord Darth Vader, respectively.

In addition to these two Star Wars actors returning to the galaxy far, far away, a young Luke Skywalker will appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a new report has confirmed that the actor was recast during the development of the series. Now, the Luke Skywalker actor has been named.

First announced in 2019 by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor, who tenured as Obi-Wan Kenobi throughout the Star Wars prequel trilogy from George Lucas, the new Jedi series will officially begin on May 25, 2022.

With a stacked cast including McGregor and Christensen as their former characters, Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Rupert Friend (Grand Inquisitor), Sung Kang (Fifth Brother), Indira Varma (Tia), Joel Edgerton (Owen Lars), and Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after the cataclysmic events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005). When Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) enacted Order 66, turned the Clone Army on their Jedi generals, and became the self-declared ruler of the new Galactic Empire, it set into motion the events seen in the original trilogy. Hello, Death Star.

It’s a dark time to be a Jedi-in-hiding and Obi-Wan Kenobi finds Qui-Gon Jinn’s (Liam Neeson) former Padawan learner, broken in the dunes of Tatooine, watching over a young Luke Skywalker while — as the official trailer suggests — being hunted by Darth Vader and the Inquisitorius.

Fans had long expected a young Luke Skywalker and likely a young Princess Leia Organa to appear in the Disney+ show considering the subject matter at hand. The trailer finally confirmed a young Luke Skywalker, made famous by Mark Hamill in the Star Wars Saga, would feature in the limited event series, while Vivian Lyra Blair’s (Bird Box) reported casting as Leia and Bail Organa actor Jimmy Smits’ rumored appearance signals a minor Alderaanian excursion, at least.

Now, in a new report, it has been revealed that, not only was Ray Park’s Darth Maul originally slated for a major role in the series (something which Lucasfilm allegedly put a pin in) but that the original actor cast for Luke Skywalker was replaced. Per The Hollywood Reporter:

A boy was chosen to play young Skywalker, but no scenes with him were shot. As far as Park’s Maul goes, the picture is more cloudy. One source says Park was on set for preproduction and was also involved in stunt training. The source says footage of Park may have been shot, although another source says it could have been test footage. Whatever the case, Park was back as Maul, or so he believed.

Originally Obi-Wan Kenobi was penned by Hossein Amini, however, due to unsatisfactory scripts declared by Lucasfilm overlords, the Drive (2011) scribe was replaced with Joby Harold. Based on these reports, it seems that Obi-Wan Kenobi underwent a significant creative overhaul. The erasure of Maul is likely to be thankfully received from fans — Obi-Wan Kenobi and Maul’s arch-enemy arc came to a close in Star Wars Rebels years ago.

However, what is interesting here, is how the young Luke Skywalker actor was recast. This could signal a more increased or decreased role for the character in the Disney+ television show. In fact, the same report alludes to The Mandalorian‘s showrunner Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm Executive Creative Director Dave Filoni being concerned over Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s original plot — a lone-wolf (Obi-Wan) and cub (Luke Skywalker) story akin to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (“Baby Yoda”) in the popular Mando Star Wars series.

So, as fans caught their first glimpse of a little Luke Skywalker, seemingly in a nod to his father Anakin Skywalker’s podracing days, it was not initially confirmed who the actor portraying the Star Wars hero was. THR has learned that the actor playing Darth Vader’s son is Grant Feely. Currently, Feely’s only onscreen credit is Shudder Original Series, Creepshow.

Kathleen Kennedy once promised that Star Wars would leave Tatooine at some point, and for those fans who wanted “no more sand”, their dreams have been answered as the new Star Wars Story will venture to a graffiti-ridden planet called Daiyu. With lightsaber action abounds, it seems, and the “rematch of the century” featured, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s six-episode run might change the galaxy forever.

Obi-Wan Kenobi also stars Simone Kessell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Kumail Nanjiani, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, Marisé Álvarez, Paul O’Kelly, and Stephen Cannon.

