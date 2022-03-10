Kathleen Kennedy Confirms ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Could Crossover with ‘The Mandalorian’

This May, the Star Wars universe is infinitely expanding with the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Still, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Star Wars fans could see Din Djarin/The Mandalorian once again very soon.

The Mandalorian is one of the most popular streaming series and considered some of the best Star Wars media since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). Series lead Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) stole the show in The Book of Boba Fett, producing an uproar from fans ecstatic to see the deadly bounty hunter.

In just two months, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are returning to the Star Wars universe, reprising their iconic Star Wars characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. The new Star Wars story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

McGregor first appeared as the titular character in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) — taking the role from icon Alec Guinness after his appearances in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and the original trilogy.

Now, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy confirms that the worlds of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and the Mandalorian could converge into yet another crossover soon:

#TheMandalorian producer Kathleen Kennedy has addressed #ObiWanKenobi’s potential crossover with other Disney+ shows: “All of that falls within the Mandalorian timeline…”

In the official Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, every Star Wars fan noticed retired Jedi Knight Ben Kenobi watching over a young Luke Skywalker on his family’s Tatooine’s moisture farm:

Considering that when fans last saw Mando, Luke Skywalker had experienced the death of his masters, Yoda (Frank Oz) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness), as well as witnessed the death of his father, Anakin Skywalker (David Prowse), in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983). The stoic Jedi Master was last teaching his young student, Grogu, on a remote planet with Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) overlooking them.

With Luke Skywalker being born in 19 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) and Din Djarin being saved by Death Watch under Bo-Katan’s lead in that same year, Djarin has a few years on Skywalker. Din Djarin was reportedly born between 30-27 BBY, meaning he’s 36 to 39 years old as of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, making Skywalker 28 years old at this time.

As a result, there’s about a ten-year gap between Mando and Luke Skywalker, meaning that any appearance of Din Djarin in Obi-Wan Kenobi would be a young boy, not the character fans see today’s series.

But, considering that Kathleen Kennedy revealed that all upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series fall “within the Mandalorian timeline,” it’s clear that the Skywalker Saga no longer revolves around the Orignal Trilogy.

“…the strongest connective tissue for us is to the prequels, because that’s where our characters are coming from and that’s where their stories started. So, really, the prequels are the most connected to our series.”

As a result, it’s more likely that fans will see Kenobi appear within an upcoming Mandalorian project, such as Ahsoka, that takes place before (and theoretically after) the death of Ben Kenobi.

Nonetheless, fans are in for one of the most significant pieces of Star Wars media since Revenge of the Sith with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

