New ‘Mandalorian’ Project Coming From ‘Star Wars’ This June

It may be a while until Star Wars fans will be reunited with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in the newly-revealed “Mando-Verse”. As production on The Mandalorian Season 3 gets off to a staggered start, viewers were surprised to see the famed Mandalorian in Star Wars‘ latest series, The Book of Boba Fett.

But, for those after another fix of Mando and the gang, Star Wars has just made an exciting announcement.

The Mandalorian from showrunner Jon Favreau is one of Lucasfilm’s most popular live-action projects. Entering the Star Wars story not long after the galaxy-changing events of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), Din Djarin’s quest to reunite the Child — Grogu AKA “Baby Yoda” — with the Jedi spanned two explosive seasons with the bounty hunter encountering friends and enemies along the way.

Pascal was joined by the now-disgraced actress Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), and Breaking Bad alum, Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) in the Star Wars series that helped launch the Disney+ streaming service back in 2019.

Then, in 2020, Favreau and Dave Filoni (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) brought back a slew of familiar faces such as former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Nite Owls leader Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and hero incarnate, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

While The Book of Boba Fett established its “Mandalorian Season 2.5” status fairly accurately, with episodes dedicated to Din Djarin’s new status as owner of the Darksaber and essential ruler of Mandalore, the latest bounty hunter series was rooted in Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand’s (Ming-Na Wen) defense of Tatooine’s Mos Espa from Cad Bane (Corey Burton) and the Pyke Syndicate.

And now with The Mandalorian Season 3 seemingly coming in 2023 seemingly thanks to Pascal’s current work on HBO’s The Last of Us, fans will have to wait a little longer to be reunited with Mando and Grogu. Or will they?

In an announcement from StarWars.com, fans will get to revisit the Mandalorian’s earlier adventures in a new comic book adaptation of the first season.

The series will be written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, with several variant covers available for each installment. For fans of The Mandalorian and Star Wars comic-book adaptations, it’s a chance to experience the events and characters of Season 1 in a whole new way.

The issues will follow the eight-episode structure of The Mandalorian Season 1 with Barnes and Jeanty helming each of the installments throughout the run. Barnes said he was “glad he was chosen” for the project while Jeanty said:

“I’ve always thought an artist’s style is a lot like writing in short hand. It’s very subjective. What I bring to Star Wars is my detail and love for a galaxy far, far away […] Star Wars, especially where bounty hunters are concerned, is a messy landscape. I love drawing all the little details. My look has always be detail oriented, and with The Mandalorian there is so much going on with the character and in the background, and I look forward to adding visually to the already rich tapestry that makes up this universe!”

The Mandalorian’s new outing from Marvel Comics will begin in June this year.

As for the live-action Star Wars universe, fans are now just months away from the return of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader in Lucasfilm’s limited-event miniseries, Obi-Wan Kenobi, from director Deborah Chow. Then, later in 2022, Diego Luna will be back as Cassian Andor in his own self-titled series.

In terms of the “Mando-Verse”, Dawson’s Ahsoka and The Mandalorian Season 3 are expected sometime in 2023. For those wanting a dose of both characters, the complete season of The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.

