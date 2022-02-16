‘Star Wars’ Star Pedro Pascal’s Next Series Delayed to 2023

Following the success of The Book of Boba Fett and Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) takeover, every Star Wars fan is waiting eagerly for The Mandalorian season three. But the delay of Pedro Pascal’s upcoming series won’t make fans happy.

With news of HBO Max delaying the release of the highly anticipated The Last of Us, based on the popular PlayStation game franchise of the same name, to sometime in 2023, Star Wars fans are worried that this could delay the final season of The Mandalorian:

HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told Deadline during a recent interview:

“It’s not going to air in 2022 — they are still shooting in Canada. I imagine you will see it in ’23.”

With a lack of production updates, many fans began speculating that The Last of Us could debut in late 2022 — towards the Winter months or even New Year’s.

Nonetheless, with The Mandalorian season three reportedly debuting on Disney+ towards Christmas 2022 — Pascal’s second star-studded series — this Last of Us delay could be inadvertently caused by Star Wars.

While there’s no confirmation from HBO Max on their The Last of Us delay to an unknown date, if Pedro Pascal is wrapped up in principal photography of The Mandalorian season three for the coming months, but HBO needs the Narcos star for reshoots concerning The Last of Us, then HBO may have slated this zombie-filled show for 2023.

Of course, this is all speculation. Considering that HBO Max’s center of attention is currently House of the Dragon, it’s evident that the Game of Thrones studios doesn’t want to lay all their cards down at once.

More about The Last of Us Series

Based on the award-winning video game from Naughty Dog, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization was destroyed by a deadly virus that infected humans. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened smuggler, is hired to protect and deliver Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of a dictatorial quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a sanctuary looking for a global cure. This small job soon becomes a heartbreaking journey, as their connection quickly turns into an unbreakable bond.

The Last of Us streaming series stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabrial Luna (Tommy Miller), Anna Torv (Tess), Nico Parker (Sarah Miller), and Nick Offerman in an unknown role.

The Mandalorian Season Three

The Star Wars universe expands the Skywalker saga with new streaming series such as Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian season three.

While there’s little information surrounding The Mandalorian season three, many hope to see the return of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) interacting with his Padawan Grogu, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

Hopefully, there will be some mention/replacement of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), as well as a look into the future of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) — who audiences last saw on his Imperial starcruiser.

The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Star Wars Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA "Baby Yoda"), the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and the Clone Wars within the Star Wars franchise is moving far past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars movie The Last Jedi (2018).

As we dive into the Old Republic or explore new Star Wars realities with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, Star Wars Eclipse, or LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the legacy of George Lucas burns bright.

