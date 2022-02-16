Pedro Pascal Gives First ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Update, Thrills Fans

in Star Wars

din djarin hugging grogu in the book of boba fett season 1 finale

Credit: Lucasfilm

Ever since Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter Din Djarin first appeared in the Star Wars universe on November 12, 2019, Star Wars fans haven’t been able to get enough of him and his tiny foundling, Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”).

Pedro pascal as the mandalorian holding grogu
Credit: Lucasfilm

For two seasons so far, showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni have taken us on a journey around the Star Wars galaxy, introducing new characters — and reintroducing old ones — into their corner of the Star Wars franchise.

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker holding Grogu
Credit: Lucasfilm

Thanks to The Mandalorian, we’ve seen the live-action debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ fan-favorites Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in Season 2, Episode 3 (“Chapter 11: The Heiress”) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Season 2, Episode 5 (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”), plus the epic return of legendary Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) in Season 2, Episode 8 (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”).

L-R: Din Djarin, Cara Dune, and Greef Karga all pointing blasters to the sky
Credit: Lucasfilm

And, with the additions of new characters like former shock trooper Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and bounty hunter syndicate leader Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) on Nevarro, and Mos Pelgo Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) on Tatooine, Favreau and Filoni have introduced newcomers who have made the Star Wars story undeniably richer and more vibrant.

pedro pascal mandalorian red carpet
Credit: ABC

Now, in his first notable update about The Mandalorian Season 3 — which is currently filming and is reportedly set to hit Disney+ in December 2022 — leading man Pascal (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, Narcos) has teased even more new faces in the “Mando-Verse,” thrilling fans online.

In a new interview, the popular star teased a “great story” when he was asked what he could share about the third season of the hit Star Wars show:

“Definitely nothing (laughs). Okay, there will be some familiar faces and there will be a lot of new faces. In addition, there is again a lot of action and a really great story. Satisfied?”

the mandalorian din djarin wielding the darksaber in the book of boba fett episode 5
Credit: Lucasfilm

Given the “cloak and dagger” nature of Favreau and Filoni’s sets, it is unsurprising that Pascal couldn’t share much more than he did, but fans can deduce some of the Season 3 plot from what recently occurred in The Book of Boba Fett.

Djarin returned in Bryce Dallas Howard’s episode (“Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian”), making additional appearances in Filoni’s installment (“Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”) and in the season finale (“Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor”).

din djarin (front) and boba fett (back) in book of boba fett finale battle
Credit: Lucasfilm

After retaining control of the Darksaber in a fight with Paz Viszla — which had a complicated conclusion — the bounty hunter teamed up with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to fight the Pyke Syndicate, retaking Tatooine for the newly minted Daimyo, Fett.

grogu in the book of boba fett chapter 6
Credit: Lucasfilm

Djarin was also reunited with Grogu, and the season ended with the two setting off in the bounty hunter’s Razor Crest replacement — an N1 Naboo Starfighter — presumably bound for Mandalore, where Djarin will need to seek any remaining “living waters” under the planet’s destroyed mines to atone for removing his helmet and breaking the Mandalorian Creed.

It is likely that The Mandalorian Season 3 will pick up at this point, with one rumor suggesting Djarin will be joined by 75 Mandalorian warriors at some point during the upcoming season — a host of new faces, indeed.

What do you think about Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian Season 3 update?

