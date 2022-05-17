‘Spider-Man’ Director Officially Crossing Over to ‘Star Wars’

Jon Watts may not be directing the next Fantastic Four movie, but he definitely is sticking around to help direct a brand new Star Wars series on Disney+.

Watts may not be a well-known name for Star Wars fans, but he did direct all three of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies. After Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), fans gave Watts lots of praise for handling not only telling a true Spider-Man story but also managing to have all three Spider-Men in the same story.

This isn’t an easy feat for a director and it might be one of the reasons Lucasfilm decided to bring Watts onto their team. Lucasfilm has been bringing new talent to the industry for a while, and Vanity Fair helps explore what Star Wars plans to do with that talent in the next couple of years.

The future of Star Wars isn’t in blockbuster episodic movies anymore. It’s on television. So Watts is making a brand new series set after Star Wars: Episode IV — The Return of the Jedi (1980). While Star Wars hasn’t confirmed the series to be a spinoff of Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian, it does seem that the focus of the story will be a coming-of-age tale.

Star Wars is right now looking to bring in four kid actors to star in the project and it will have some influences from classic ’80s adventure movies:

Another new series on the horizon doesn’t even have a title, just a code name: Grammar Rodeo, a reference to an episode of The Simpsons in which Bart and his schoolmates steal a car and run away for a week, using a phony educational event as an alibi. The show takes place during the post–Return of the Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as The Mandalorian, but its plot remains a secret. It’s created and executive-produced by director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who made Spider-Man: Homecoming for Marvel. A casting notice has called for four children, around 11 to 12 years old. Inside Lucasfilm, the show is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.

Nothing more is known about the series, but it is exciting to know that another Disney+ series is in the works at Lucasfilm. Just like Marvel, Star Wars is ramping up its slate of content as The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Lando will be coming to Disney+ in the near future.

While some projects are just around the corner, fans will have a lot to look forward to and hopefully, some of Watts’ magic with Spider-Man will cross over into his work on Star Wars.

Are you excited for more Star Wars content on Disney+? Let us know what you think!