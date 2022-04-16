Pedro Pascal Confirms New Series Is “Similar” to ‘The Mandalorian’

From the moment Star Wars fans met bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in the first episode of The Mandalorian, they were hooked on the stoic character, and his tiny foundling “Baby Yoda” (AKA Grogu).

Viewers still can’t get enough of the duo’s adventures and the hit Star Wars series, the first live-action TV installment in the existing Star Wars canon, has already spurred two confirmed spinoffs — The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

Over the course of two seasons so far, showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni have taken us on a brilliant journey across the galaxy far, far away as Djarin and Grogu meet characters new and old — from adventures with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) on Nevarro to crossing paths with Bo-Katan Krzye (Katee Sackhoff) on Trask to learning Grogu’s tragic backstory from Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on Corvus, for the past couple of years, the Star Wars story has arguably felt more authentic than it has since the release of fan-favorite original trilogy film, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

In fact, The Mandalorian saga has drawn a number of comparisons to Lucas’s gritty, imperfect original trilogy. And, now, Pascal has confirmed that his next project also bears similarities to his most famous role as Djarin. Although the actor already had an impressive resume, including credits in Game of Thrones and Narcos, The Mandalorian is what made him a household name.

Pascal is now preparing to play Joel in HBO Max’s adaptation of video game franchise The Last of Us, which was recently delayed until 2023.

The actor told GQ:

“There’s a very, very creative way of honoring what’s important and also preserving what is iconic to the experience of the video game, and also [to include] things that you wouldn’t necessarily expect. And then directions that you would expect it to go, and it might not… they’re doing some really smart things, is all I can say. It’s similar to the way Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni treat The Mandalorian, in how [Mazin and Druckmann] are treating The Last of Us – it’s in good hands because they love it so much. Well, clearly Neil created the video game, but Craig loves it so much. So it really is made for the people that love it. And there’s some very intense storytelling for people who might be less familiar.” Related: ‘Star Wars’ Officially Replaces Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, New Actor Weighs In

As for Pascal’s future in the Star Wars galaxy, things are looking bright. The actor made his return in Bryce Dallas Howard-directed The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 (“Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian”).

In that installment, Pascal’s bounty hunter seeks aid from The Armorer (Emily Swallow) and ultimately finds himself embroiled in a battle for the Darksaber with Paz Vizsla, whose ancestor Tarre Viszla crafted the black-bladed weapon.

Djarin ultimately wins the saber for the second time — he first procured it in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode while rescuing Grogu from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) — but is informed he is a “Mandalorian no more” after admitting he willingly removed his beskar helmet.

While few actual details are known about The Mandalorian Season 3, it will undoubtedly follow the ongoing Darksaber storyline, and the returns of several characters, including Gideon, Kryze, and Karga have been confirmed. It is also likely that Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) will reprise their roles as the “Mando-Verse” continues to expand.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected to debut later in 2022 and The Last of Us will stream on June 14, 2023.

