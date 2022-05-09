‘Star Wars’ Dave Filoni’s ‘Mandalorian’ Spin-Off FINALLY in Production

The Star Wars universe is rightfully held in the hands of The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni. With fans begging to see more of Grogu, Dave Filonoi’s long-awaited Mandalorian spin-off has finally begun production.

Ahsoka is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Star Wars stories recently, falling right behind the episode Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor, and The Mandalorian season three that’s reportedly debuting in Winter 2022.

Nonetheless, with rumors swirling about a live-action Jedi Ezra Bridger appearing in The Mandalorian spinoff starring actress Rosario Dawson as the titular character, Lucasfilm has finally confirmed that Ahsoka has entered into production:

#Ahsoka, an Original series, starts production today.

Adorned upon the official Ahsoka series chair is one of director and showrunner Dave Filoni’s infamous hats, indicating that The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebel’s mastermind will have a massive influence over this series.

Ahsoka is respectfully Filoni’s streaming series, given that The Last Airbender director created the Jedi Knight and fan-favorite Force-user with George Lucas for The Clone Wars animated series.

Having Tano appear in The Mandalorian season two to name drop Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) to later reappear alongside Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in The Book of Boba Fett revitalized the Star Wars saga and fanbase like never before.

While Lucasfilm has yet to announce the official release date for Ahsoka, it’s reported that the anticipated series will hit Disney+ in mid-2023.

More about Ahsoka

Set within the timeline of The Mandalorian streaming series, the Tortuga Force-sensitive Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) traverses the galaxy in search of the Empire’s Grand Admiral Thrawn. With Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) at her side, the two look for the lost Ezra Bridger, connecting Star Wars: Rebels to live-action Original Trilogy Skywalker Saga stories.

While it’s not confirmed if deadly bounty hunter Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Greef Karg (Carl Weathers), Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) or Grogu will appear in the series, these beloved characters will undoubtedly have a heavy influence on the Dave Filoni-driven Star Wars franchise.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

