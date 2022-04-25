‘Star Wars’ Hayden Christensen “Isn’t Done After” ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

The Star Wars universe can’t wait for legend Hayden Christensen to return alongside Ewan McGregor as Anakin Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi. While many thought this return was a one-off, Christensen just confirmed that his legacy isn’t ending after Kenobi.

Undoubtedly the most anticipated Star Wars project recently, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is set to break streaming records and redefine the Skywalker Saga.

In one month, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are returning to the Star Wars universe after 17 years, reprising their iconic Star Wars characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. The new Star Wars story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

McGregor first appeared as the titular character in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) — taking the role from icon Alec Guinness after his appearances in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and the original trilogy.

Following Revenge of the Sith, Hayden Christensen received hateful comments and rude remarks from many Star Wars viewers, causing the actor to take a hiatus from Hollywood for over a decade.

Many called out his performance, but Christensen played Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord exactly how George Lucas envisioned it (when looking at behind-the-scenes footage of Lucas’ directing).

Now, Hayden Christensen has turned the tables, indicating that his Star Wars return isn’t stopping with Kenobi:

“The extent of this journey, I think, remains to be seen. But what a privilege to get to come back and do this, and to be a part of this project.” — Hayden Christensen teases that his role as Darth Vader isn’t done after OBI-WAN KENOBI

"The extent of this journey, I think, remains to be seen. But what a privilege to get to come back and do this, and to be a part of this project." — Hayden Christensen teases that his role as Darth Vader isn't done after OBI-WAN KENOBI (@totalfilm) pic.twitter.com/pgKEwaIEhl — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff2) April 25, 2022

Sitting down with Total Film, Christensen seldom revealed anything about the specifics of his appearance as Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and Sith Lord Darth Vader (rumored to be voiced by Jame Earl Jones), but the actor was happy to state:

“The extent of this journey, I think, remains to be seen. But what a privilege to get to come back and do this, and to be a part of this project.”

This tongue-in-cheek answer is riddled with hints of another Star Wars project featuring Christensen, one that every Star Wars fan is eagerly waiting for.

Ahsoka

Following the episodic finale of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) was left to believe that her Jedi Master Anakin Skywalker had perished alongside many others in Order 66.

Upon discovering that her Master and friend had become Darth Vader in Rebels, Ahsoka Tano was left with a giant hole, questioning the Force and its wild nature.

Nonetheless, with the announcement of the young Force-user receiving her series, Ahsoka, with Dave Filoni overseeing the entire production, it’s clear that Hayden Christensen’s newest comment heavily indicates that he’ll be reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader as Ahsoka travels throughout the galaxy to hunt down Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra Bridger, and more.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Related: ‘Kenobi,’ ‘Andor’ Casting Leak Seemingly Confirms Satine Kryze

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

This new Star Wars story covers the aftershocks of the fall of the Jedi Order, seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi shift into the drifter Ben Kenobi as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th!

What other projects will Hayden Christensen appear in? Share your ideas below!