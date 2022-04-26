‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Ewan McGregor Reportedly Marries Co-Star in Secret

The Star Wars universe and every Star Wars fan eagerly awaits the arrival of Obi-Wan Kenobi to change the world of George Lucas forever this May. But, ahead of the series debut, star Ewan McGregor reportedly marries his co-star and longtime girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, in secret!

In one month, Ewan McGregor (Moulin Rouge, Big Fish) and Hayden Christensen are returning to the Star Wars universe after 17 years, reprising their iconic Star Wars characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. The new Star Wars story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

McGregor first appeared as the titular character in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) — taking the role from icon Alec Guinness after his appearances in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and the original trilogy.

Ahead of his acting career soaring through the roof (once again!), Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor (Christopher Robin, Shallow Grave), has reportedly married his previous co-star and girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 10 Cloverfield Lane), in a private wedding.

Ewan’s married Mary! Or that’s what a private source reportedly tells People.com:

The former Fargo costars tied the knot over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE, over four years after they were first romantically linked. The two share son Laurie, whom they welcomed in June 2021. “It was a small wedding for family and close friends,” the source says. “They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach.”

The report continues:

McGregor, 51, and Winstead, 37, met on the set of their TV series Fargo in late 2016. In May 2017, Winstead split from husband Riley Stearns after seven years of marriage.

In 2018, Ewan McGregor officially filed for divorce from Eve Markins, with the pair ending their 22-year marriage in the Summer of 2020.

Winstead and McGregor previously shared the screen in Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020) with Margot Robbie and in Fargo season three, forming a close relationship while filming the thriller TV noir.

The pair made their love official five years later, reportedly becoming a married couple over the final weekend of April 2022!

What’s more, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is joining the Star Wars universe alongside McGregor in the upcoming live-action streaming series Ahsoka, joining the impressive cast of Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader).

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

This new Star Wars story covers the aftershocks of the fall of the Jedi Order, seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi shift into the drifter Ben Kenobi as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th!

