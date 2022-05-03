China Wanted Marvel to Censor Garfield & Maguire In ‘No Way Home’

Surprisingly enough, Sony and Marvel almost considered editing out Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield from Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Last year, fans were able to see not just one Spider-Man on the big screen, but all three iconic actors work together to take down several returning villains from previous Spider-Man movies. This was the first time the MCU played around with the Multiverse as No Way Home brought several characters from the two Sony universes into the MCU.

This led to an intense movie with Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker having to make some hard choices in the film. Most of the iconic moments from the movie happened at the Statue of Liberty with a massive battle and a heartbreaking ending as the world forgets who Peter Parker is.

While many fans got to see Garfield and Maguire return to save the day, China wanted a very different ending for their audience. Reports state that due to China’s policy for international movies, the country requested Marvel and Sony to cut out any scenes with the Statue of Liberty.

Thankfully, Marvel and Sony refused to take those scenes out which was the best option for the studios. Sony could have edited the scenes, but that would have been a lot of work and possibly led to ruining some of the best scenes from the movie.

If Sony had removed the Statue of Liberty scenes, that would mean that most of Garfield and Maguire’s screentime would’ve been cut meaning that fans wouldn’t get to see most of the Spider-Men together. Without the Statue of Liberty sequence, it would’ve made sense for Sony to possibly cut out more scenes with Maguire and Garfield, but the movie still would’ve felt incomplete as the finale revolves heavily around the iconic location.

Even though many fans are concerned that Sony might be getting greedy, it seems the studio was going to risk losing some revenue from China in order to keep the film how it was. This paid off as No Way Home became one of the most successful movies at the box office.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland’s climactic third film is an action-packed tragedy. Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man needs all the help he can get as his wish for his life to go back to normal causes a spell to go wrong and has villains from other corners of the Multiverse appear and begin to terrorize Peter’s world. Yet, Spider-Man believes in second chances due to his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and tries to save villains such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man can’t do it alone which is why gets help from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, his best friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), and Happy Hogan (John Favreau).

Are you happy Sony didn’t remove scenes with Maguire and Garfield at the Statue of Liberty? Let us know what you think!