Live-Action MCU, ‘Star Wars’ Crossover Is Apparently Finally Happening

It’s absolutely no secret that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is a huge Star Wars fan.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe mastermind is developing his own Star Wars movie with Loki writer, Michael Waldron, and has a penchant for hiding Star Wars Easter eggs in nearly every MCU project — there was an especially good reference to Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) cell number in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Now, it seems that both Marvel movie fans and Star Wars fans might be getting their wish of a crossover thanks to the upcoming Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

In a trailer sequence [below], it appears that Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is on the Star Wars lava planet, Mustafar.

The Star Wars faithful will recognize this as the location where Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) battled in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), just before the younger Jedi completed his descent into becoming Sith Lord Darth Vader.

One recent article about the possible crossover between the MCU and the Star Wars universe noted:

…this clip of Doctor Strange traveling through the Multiverse only showed off about a second of footage from Mustafar, if that’s truly what the clip is meant to imply. Even so, seeing this iconic landmark just for a second is enough to have Marvel and Star Wars fans excited to see where things could go in this Multiversal MCU sequel. Related: Marvel Officially Recasts Iron Man, Gives First Look

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time the two fandoms have thought they noticed Mustafar in a Marvel Studios project. When animated series What If…? released last year, Mustafar seemingly showed up in the penultimate episode of Season 1.

In the alternate reality of What If…? — which reimagined key MCU moments if they had happened differently — Ultron (Ross Marquand) defeated the Avengers, claimed the Earth, and murdered Thanos (Josh Brolin) when he arrived to take the Mind Stone. Now in possession of all six Infinity Stones, Ultron wiped out all life in his version of reality before battling The Watcher.

One of the battle locations appeared to be Mustafar [above].

Furthermore, What If…? head writer A.C. Bradley previously confirmed that she desperately wanted a Luke Skywalker cameo in the first season of the series, and certainly didn’t rule out the possibility in a future project:

“I was kind of notorious for trying to get a Star Wars character involved. We did try at one point, but it’s kind of like play with the sandbox you were given. We gave you the entire MCU. Run with that. And, I was like ‘Okay. But still, Luke Skywalker would be an amazing Avenger.’” Related: Marvel Slashes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Runtime, Leaves No Room For Epic Cameos

For now, movie goers can look forward to (maybe) seeing Mustafar in live-action again in Doctor Strange 2. The official description of the sequel project reads:

Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”—a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022. Related: Marvel Just Teased Tobey Maguire’s Official MCU Return

Director Sam Raimi’s cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez.

Do you think Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will feature the first live-action MCU/Star Wars crossover?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the six series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, and Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight — on Disney+ anytime.