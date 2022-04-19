Marvel Just Teased Tobey Maguire’s Official MCU Return

A recent commercial for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Tide shows off a very familiar place fans know from Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man 2 (2004).

Here’s the commercial in case you haven’t seen it just yet:

Tide teamed up with Marvel to tell the short and eventful story of when Wong got Strange’s cloak of levitation dirty. As Wong chased the cloak across New York City, the cloak is seen crashing into a Joe’s Pizza cart. Sam Raimi fans will immediately recognize the pizza place as this is where Tobey Maguire‘s Peter Parker worked at before getting fired.

Without Joe’s Pizza, fans wouldn’t have gotten Maguire to say the iconic line, “It’s Pizza Time!” Marvel normally doesn’t consider these moments to be part of the MCU, but it doesn’t this little adventure couldn’t be.

Several reports have indicated that Maguire will return in Doctor Strange 2 which makes sense as Raimi has stated he wants to work with Maguire’s Spider-Man again. With all of the reports of several Marvel characters returning as cameos, it would make sense for Maguire to be one of them to show up as he is an iconic super hero and it would be one of the reasons why fans would want to see the movie again.

Part of the reason Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) did so well at the box office was the fact that all three Spider-Men could team up together and fans were able to see Maguire on the big screen once again. Even Bruce Campbell has confirmed that he will have an amazing cameo in the movie so it makes sense that Doctor Strange 2 will follow suit and have Maguire in the movie.

Since Strange will be traveling to other universes, it’s very possible that he will stop by the Sony universe and see the wrong Spider-Man. Since Strange has forgotten who Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker is, it would be hilarious if Maguire reveals himself and Strange suddenly believes that the Spider-Man who helped him take down Thanos was actually Maguire’s Peter Parker.

There are several different ways that Maguire’s Spider-Man can have a role in the movie, as Strange will definitely need all the help he can get to stop the threats that are coming into our universe now that the Multiverse is open.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Do you think Tobey Maguire will be in Doctor Strange 2? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.