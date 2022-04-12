‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Unexpectedly Cuts Deleted Scenes

Marvel fans aren’t happy with Sony after the Blu-Ray home copies removed the deleted scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

At the end of 2021, fans got to see No Way Home which ended up becoming the biggest MCU film since Avengers: Endgame (2019). Fans got to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man deal with the world finding out about his identity. This led to Peter Parker/Spider-Man asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help.

After a botched spell, a lot of Spider-Man villains from Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man trilogy began to appear. This led to Holland’s Spider-Man having to fight off Alred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin before learning that he had to send the villains back to their respective universes.

Holland’s Spider-Man couldn’t do it by himself and had help from Tobey Maguire‘s Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield‘s Spider-Man. This was the first time fans got to see all Spider-Men together and it was definitely a moment every MCU fan remembers. The third Spider-Man film had a lot of crazy and intense moments, but not all of them could make it into the movie.

For instance, Charlie Cox had a brief cameo in the movie and it was revealed that he had shot more scenes that had ended up being cut from the movie. While promoting the Blu-ray release, Sony promised that fans will get to see a lot of the deleted scenes and extra footage behind making this movie. They had promised and marketed that the Blu-Ray copy would contain around 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes clips and deleted scenes.

Now, sources have reported that the Blu-Ray only has around 80 minutes with some scenes just taken out. This was revealed by Reddit user u/Professional-Nature1 who shared the disappointing update after buying a copy of No Way Home. Most of this information came on the packaging for every Blu-ray copy on a label that listed the following:

“Over 90 minutes of bonus content on Blu-ray including deleted & extended scenes, bloopers & gag reel – Alternate Reality Easter Eggs – A Multiverse of Miscreants -Enter Strange – Realities Collide, Spiders Unite, and more!”

The main problem is that stores like Walmart are still advertising that the movie will have around 90 minutes even though the runtime has been cut. Now fans who purchase the movie won’t know that the deleted scenes are replaced as another Reddit user, u/bhlombardy reveals that Sony the packaging to advertise only the “Spiders Unite” featurette instead of any deleted scenes:

LRM Online reports that the UK versions of No Way Home released last week also had the deleted scenes cut from the bonus content. Fans will be furious to know that they can’t see the scenes that were promised to be included. It’s unclear what Sony has planned for the deleted scenes, but fans hope that Sony will release them at one point. After hearing about how Tom Hardy’s Venom almost had a role in the film and how Mysterio was cut from the movie. Fans wonder what deleted scenes would’ve been included.

It seems that Sony is once again disappointing fans right after having Jared Leto’s Morbius (2022) tank at the box office. Some Marvel fans are concerned with how Sony is treating their movies, but over time fans will know if they should be concerned about Spider-Man’s future in the MCU. For now, fans can expect Spider-Man to return again in Spider-Man 4, but it might be a little while as Holland has stated he plans to take an acting break before returning to play the web-slinger.

Tom Holland’s climactic third film is an action-packed tragedy. Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man needs all the help he can get as his wish for his life to go back to normal causes a spell to go wrong and has villains from other corners of the Multiverse appear and begin to terrorize Peter’s world. Yet, Spider-Man believes in second chances due to his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and tries to save villains such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man can’t do it alone which is why gets help from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, his best friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), Happy Hogan (John Favreau)

