Kevin Feige Reveals the Next Decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

CinemaCon 2022 has been a gift to all Marvel fans, whether you are following Marvel Studio’s MCU or Sony’s Spider-Verse films. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse got a new release date and a new title, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and will introduce fans to 240 characters from 6 different Marvel Universes. Kevin Feige was ready to steal the spotlight by revealing that Marvel has plans for films and Disney+ original series all the way through 2023.

That’s a decade more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began in 2008 with Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man. And the first saga, the Infinity Saga, would take over the following decade of pop culture before culminating in Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fighting off Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the two-part conclusion Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The intervening years introduced movie goes to iconic characters like Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

The universe expanded beyond Marvel fans’ wildest dreams to introduce characters like T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

The MCU even included previously lesser-known characters from Marvel Comics like Shang Chi (Simu Liu) and the Guardians of the Galaxy – Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), and Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper). Marvel fans were recently introduced to Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac).

What is in store for the next ten years of Marvel?

During the unveiling of new footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2023), Kevin Feige announced that Marvel’s leadership is currently planning their first retreat in three years, which will be used to plot out the next 10 years of the MCU.

Now, Marvel Studios has the rights to even more characters since Disney merged with 20th Century Fox. This includes the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. So, Kevin Feige has more than enough to double the life of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through 2023.

Marvel also has its new Marvel Multiverse, which will allow them to bring variants of characters that have already been used, like in Netflix’s Defenders Saga, including Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

