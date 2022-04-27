‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Boasts More Cameos Than ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Can Deliver

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) plans to be the biggest Marvel movie yet.

Miles Morales has grown to be a fan-favorite superhero after the first movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) opened the doors for several fans to learn about the character. Now, fans don’t just think of Peter Parker when they think of Spider-Man.

While Miles Morales may not be as popular as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man, many fans are looking forward to the upcoming sequel as it will explore more of the Spider-Verse. Just like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Into the Spider-Verse had several variants of Spider-Man join forces to take down the villain — Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) — and now the sequel will have Morales exploring the rest of the Spider-Verse.

While Sony may not hit the mark with most of their spinoffs, fans have big expectations for Across the Spider-Verse and so do the directors. Steven Weintraub reported that the directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller just revealed exactly how big the movie will be:

So @philiplord and @chrizmillr just said the #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse has 240 characters and takes place in 6 universes and 1,000 people are working on it. Also they are showing the first 15 minutes of the movie right now!

Erik Davis also reported that Lord and Miller revealed that Across the Spider-Verse will be the biggest animated movie ever made with a crew of over 1,000 people working on the movie:

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are on stage to talk #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse. “The sequel is way, way bigger than the last one. It’s the largest crew of an animated movie ever,” says Chris Miller. This film has 240 characters. The first film had 40. Takes place on 6 universes

This is huge news as Across the Spider-Verse will easily have more super heroes and characters than Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Even though Doctor Strange 2 is reported to have a lot of cameos, new reports have made it clear that Sam Raimi had to cut some of them out. With a runtime of 2 hours and 6 minutes, it isn’t easy for the movie to have a large number of cameos without being seen as a movie dedicated to fan service.

One major reason why the animated movie will have a larger cast is that animation does make it easier to have so many characters on the screen and with a crew of over 1,000 people, the scale of the work isn’t ridiculous for the team working on it.

MCU movies also can’t have that many characters without confusing fans. It makes sense for Marvel to continue having more super heroes appear in bigger crossover films, but not enough where it will be overwhelming for fans.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theaters on June 2, 2023.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

