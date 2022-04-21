Sony Delays Next ‘Spider-Man’ Movie, Fans Lose It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is multiplying, but the Spider-Verse has every Marvel fans’ attention. Especially now that Sony has officially delayed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part I and Part II to shocking dates.

It was the best times for Marvel fans, and it was the worst of times for Marvel fans. When balance had been restored in the comic book movie world, a massive delay hits the Spider-Man world, like Peter Parker being smacked by a train in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Undoubtely the most significant animated movie of 2022 and quite possibly since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part I (2023), which will now debut in theaters on June 2, 2023:

‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’ has been delayed to June 2, 2023.

Across the Spider-Verse: Part I was originally set to debut in October 2022, but the film will now call June 2, 2023, its new release window.

Every Marvel fan is devastated upon learning that both Across the Spider-Verse Part I and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part II have been pushed back by numerous months:

I knew it. 2022 was too good to be true

Another fan shared a hilarious photo in response to the news:

One Marvel fan writes:

SPIDERVERSE DELAYED NOOOOOOOO

Another fan perfectly captures the feelings of many:

NO WHAT PLEASE NO

Nobody likes a delay, especially when Oscar-winning directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are behind the biggest Spider-Man project since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

When Does Spider-Man Come Out?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part I hits theaters on June 2, 2023, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part II will premiering on March 29, 2024.

More About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony writes:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

So far, Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen), Issa Rae (Jessica Drew), and Oscar Isaac ( Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099) lead this thrilling animated picture.

The animated feat is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, with producers Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and

Christina Steinberg ensures that this swinging film will be a massive blockbuster and one of the greatest installments in the Spider-Man franchise.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

