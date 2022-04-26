Goodbye Andrew Garfield, Sony Courting “Irrelevant” ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Still, Sony’s respective Marvel Universe maintains the same downward spiral it’s been on for the last five years. They’ve made matters worse with the following “irrelevant” Spider-Man spinoff movie, ignoring Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3 at all costs.

The Sony Universe of Marvel heroes has been under heavy fire after Morbius (2022) hit theaters, quickly deflating the “Summer of Morbius” trend that engulfed social media after the Marvel movie, unfortunately, fell off the Hollywood block.

While Sony continues to push the boundaries of its superheroes and expand its pre-existing Spider-Man universe that stars Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge, Tammy Faye) with new spin-offs like the upcoming Madame Web and Kraven The Hunter, Sony’s latest greenlight Spidey flick has every Marvel fan up in arms:

A new ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off film ‘EL MUERTO’ is in the works with Bad Bunny set to star. The film releases on January 12, 2024.

Discussing Film confirms that rapper Bad Bunny will star as El Muerto in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off: El Muerto.

Who’s El Muerto?

Seriously, who’s El Muerto? Out of all the wonderful, never-before explored supervillains of Spider-Man’s world of web-swinging through Marvel’s New York, Sony is gunning for a lesser-known character that not many fans, even the most dedicated, recognize:

they really making spin-offs about anyone now.

Another fan wrote:

They making everything besides TASM 3

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is "Back With a Fury"

While Marvel fans are happy to back any Spider-Man film, many have a hard time grasping the latest addition to Sony’s Spider-Verse.

According to Marvel.com:

The powers and mask of the super powered wrestler el Muerto have been passed down generation to generation. Each wrestler had to prove themselves to their oppressor, el Dorado, so that they could remain alive and keep their powers. When Marcus Estrada presented his son Juan Carlos to el Dorado, Juan Carlos cowered in terror, unwilling to fight him. Marcus Estrada sacrificed his life to try and save Juan Carlos. Out of respect for his father’s courage, el Dorado granted Juan Carlos ten years to travel and to become brave, and then to duel a masked wrestler and unmask him.

Related: Spider-Man: A Guide to Marvel’s Green Goblin Ten years later, el Muerto traveled to New York City and approached J. Jonah Jameson to set up a charity event: A wrestling match, in which el Muerto would fight Spider-Man. Jonah organized the match, hoping that el Muerto would defeat and unmask Spider-Man. El Muerto and Spider-Man both attended the match, and Spider-Man was confident he would easily defeat el Muerto. The tide turned, and el Muerto nearly unmasked Spider-Man. Reflexively, Spider-Man stabbed el Muerto with his stingers, injecting him with a paralyzing poison. Spider-Man rescued el Muerto in the hospital when el Dorado came to claim his life. El Muerto came to and aided Spider-Man in defeating el Dorado. El Dorado still managed to escape before they managed to defeat him.

Sony’s upcoming El Muerto film will debut on January 12, 2024. While it’s unclear whether or not Spider-Man will appear in the movie, one can hope that Andrew Garfield will soon return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

