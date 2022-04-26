Charlie Cox Reportedly Returning as Daredevil in Upcoming Marvel Series

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Charlie Cox as Daredevil

Credit: Marvel Studios / Netflix

Actor Charlie Cox is reportedly returning as Matt Murdock and Daredevil in an upcoming Marvel series that no fan was expecting.

Daredevil/Matt Murdock fighting Kingpin in S3 of Daredevil
Credit: Netflix/Marvel

Daredevil is widely considered the most incredible, most impactful Marvel TV series. Having dominated Netflix for numerous years, Daredevil and the entire Defenders series, including The Punisher and Jessica Jones, are taking over Disney+, jumping into new realities as they merge with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ahead of a Daredevil season four, Charle Cox is reportedly reprising his role of Hell’s Kitchen attorney Matt Murdock and masked vigilante Daredevil in the upcoming Echo series, a spinoff from Hawkeye.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez AKA Echo in Hawkeye Series on Disney Plus
Credit: Marvel Studio

Related: Mark Ruffalo Has Words for Racist Marvel Fans

Now, it’s reported that Cox is returning to the Marvel collection to film scenes for Echo this May:

RUMOR: Charlie Cox will reportedly be filming scenes for the #Echo Disney+ series in late May!

Related: Marvel Officially Reveals New Black Panther

Every Marvel fan should take rumors with a grain of salt, but it’s thrilling to hear whispers that The Man Without Fear is returning to Marvel’s New York significantly.

With Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role of ruthless Wilson Fisk/Kingpin for Hawkeye, it’s clear that his beloved villain will have a severe effect on Echo and more upcoming series, such as rumored seasons from Daredevil, The Punisher, and Jessica Jones.

Kingpin/Wilson Fisk
Credit: Marvel Studios
Related: Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Cast List Teases Big Name MCU Cameos

Charlie Cox’s role in Echo will heavily feature attorney Matt Murdock, as many presume that Daredevil’s official return will occur in a future season of Daredevil.

More about Daredevil and The Defenders

A blind lawyer by day, vigilante by night. Matt Murdock fights the crime of New York as Daredevil. As a child Matt Murdock was blinded by a chemical spill in a freak accident. Instead of limiting him it gave him superhuman senses that enabled him to see the world in a unique and powerful way.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

Charlie Cox blew away Marvel fans by appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), marking a new life for attorney Matt Murdock/vigilante Daredevil, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), Elektra (Elodie Yung), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and crime boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

L-R: Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Daredevil, Luke Cage AKAmarvel defenders
Credit: Netflix

In case you haven’t watched The Defenders:

The series stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, and Finn Jones as Danny Rand / Iron Fist, all reprising their roles from their individual series. It also stars Eka Darville, Elden Henson, Jessica Henwick, Simone Missick, Ramón Rodríguez, Rachael Taylor, Deborah Ann Woll, Élodie Yung, Rosario Dawson, and Scott Glenn, all also returning from previous series, as well as Sigourney Weaver.

Set a few months after the second season of Daredevil, and a month after the first season of Iron Fist, the vigilantes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist team up in New York City to fight a common enemy, the Hand.

Charlie Cox as Daredevil
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).
Daredevil and The Punisher working together
Credit: Netflix/Marvel

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you want a Daredevil season four? Let us know in the comments below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!