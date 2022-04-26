Charlie Cox Reportedly Returning as Daredevil in Upcoming Marvel Series

Actor Charlie Cox is reportedly returning as Matt Murdock and Daredevil in an upcoming Marvel series that no fan was expecting.

Daredevil is widely considered the most incredible, most impactful Marvel TV series. Having dominated Netflix for numerous years, Daredevil and the entire Defenders series, including The Punisher and Jessica Jones, are taking over Disney+, jumping into new realities as they merge with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ahead of a Daredevil season four, Charle Cox is reportedly reprising his role of Hell’s Kitchen attorney Matt Murdock and masked vigilante Daredevil in the upcoming Echo series, a spinoff from Hawkeye.

Now, it’s reported that Cox is returning to the Marvel collection to film scenes for Echo this May:

RUMOR: Charlie Cox will reportedly be filming scenes for the #Echo Disney+ series in late May!

Every Marvel fan should take rumors with a grain of salt, but it’s thrilling to hear whispers that The Man Without Fear is returning to Marvel’s New York significantly.

With Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role of ruthless Wilson Fisk/Kingpin for Hawkeye, it’s clear that his beloved villain will have a severe effect on Echo and more upcoming series, such as rumored seasons from Daredevil, The Punisher, and Jessica Jones.

Charlie Cox’s role in Echo will heavily feature attorney Matt Murdock, as many presume that Daredevil’s official return will occur in a future season of Daredevil.

More about Daredevil and The Defenders

A blind lawyer by day, vigilante by night. Matt Murdock fights the crime of New York as Daredevil. As a child Matt Murdock was blinded by a chemical spill in a freak accident. Instead of limiting him it gave him superhuman senses that enabled him to see the world in a unique and powerful way.

Charlie Cox blew away Marvel fans by appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), marking a new life for attorney Matt Murdock/vigilante Daredevil, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), Elektra (Elodie Yung), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and crime boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

In case you haven’t watched The Defenders:

The series stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, and Finn Jones as Danny Rand / Iron Fist, all reprising their roles from their individual series. It also stars Eka Darville, Elden Henson, Jessica Henwick, Simone Missick, Ramón Rodríguez, Rachael Taylor, Deborah Ann Woll, Élodie Yung, Rosario Dawson, and Scott Glenn, all also returning from previous series, as well as Sigourney Weaver. Set a few months after the second season of Daredevil, and a month after the first season of Iron Fist, the vigilantes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist team up in New York City to fight a common enemy, the Hand.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

