Kevin Feige Finally Allows Bizarre Change To Thor

Marvel Writer, Zack Stentz reveals that he waited a long time to bring in some new changes to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Ever since Thor (2011) fans have seen Chris Hemsworth play the God of Thunder, but the character has definitely changed over the years. In the beginning, Thor was more of a power-driven warrior who was serious and immensely powerful. After Thor: Dark World (2013), Marvel decided it was necessary to change up Thor as the movie did poorly at the box office.

In Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Thor becomes less serious and more light-hearted. The character returned to being a fan favorite of the Avengers. In Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor undergoes another dramatic change as he gets a new weapon to fight Josh Brolin’s Thanos and then ends up becoming “Fat Thor” after losing to the Mad Titan.

In Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Stentz revealed that the goat chariot shown in the teaser trailer was originally supposed to appear in the first Thor movie. The reason behind the goat chariot not appearing in Phase 1 is because Kevin Feige & co. didn’t think it was the right time to introduce some of the weirder parts of Norse mythology just yet:

A big way I know Marvel has loosened up creatively since Phase I is that we proposed Thor riding to battle in his goat chariot pulled by Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr back in 2009 and Feige & company looked at us like we were nuts. Now there they are in the L&T trailer! https://twitter.com/musezack/status/1516160475045646336?s=21&t=MVTn2VzNao6V7FJ9D_F3xw

Stentz continued to explain how it was “frustrating” for him as he wanted to keep the character very comic accurate but had to shift course while writing the first script:

It was a little frustrating at the time that they didn't embrace the wilder Norse myths meets Walt Simonson vibe we were going for but I totally understood it– a space Viking with a magic hammer was a hard sell in 2009! But it's nice to see them coming around to that tone now.

After this, Stentz did give some fun facts about Thor’s goats, Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr:

A weird thing about Thor’s goats from original Norse mythology is that when he’s on the road and gets hungry, he kills and eats them in the evening, then they magically resurrect the next day and seem totally fine with that state of affairs and keep pulling his chariot.

While it is crazy that Thor had to wait ten years before getting his weird mythical goats in the MCU, it makes sense as Marvel did stray away from magic or any supernatural element in the Marvel universe. Now, Marvel is diving straight into the deep end of the more obscure parts of the Marvel universe which means that fans should expect Thor 4 to be bold and just as wild as Ragnarok.

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Do you expect to see more Norse myths come alive in Thor 4?

