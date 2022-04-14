‘Thor’ Actor Arrested For Sexual Misconduct With Minor

Joseph Gatt, 50, was arrested for alleged sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines. The Game of Thrones actor appeared in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor (2011) as Asgard’s adversary, the Frost Giant Grundroth, and in The Walt Disney Company’s live-action Dumbo (2019) remake, playing Neils Skellig.

Before his arrest earlier this month, the actor was being investigated by Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The LAPD reported:

On April 6, 2022, around 4:45 a.m., detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, served a residential search warrant at the home of Joseph Gatt in the area of 3rd Street and La Jolla, after they received information that Gatt had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines. He was subsequently arrested by detectives for an outstanding felony warrant for California Penal Code 288.3(a) – Contact with a Minor for Sexual Offense.

With the allegations leveled at the actor, Gatt took to social media to speak out on the arrest and the claims made against him. He said:

I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me. They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name. Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.

Along with his supporting roles in Thor and Dumbo, Gatt has also appeared in Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013) and television series such as Game of Thrones, where he played Thenn Warg, Ray Donovan, True Detective, and NCIS: New Orleans. Later this year, Gatt is set to star in Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam (2022).

In Thor, Gatt’s Frost Giant Grundroth, along with the rest of King Laufey’s (Colm Feore) army, featured in one of the Marvel Phase One movie’s first large-scale battles. When Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sif (Jaimie Alexander), Fandral (Josh Dallas), Hogun (Tadanobu Asano), and Volstagg (Ray Stevenson) travel to Jotunheim to combat the Frost Giants. The fight is eventually interrupted by Thor and Loki’s father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins).

According to reports, Gatt was released on $5,000 bail the same day.

Inside the Magic will continue to update this developing story.